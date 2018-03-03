Register
05:13 GMT +303 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Steelworkers face massive layoffs due to failing Oil-Steel infrastructure in May

    US Import Tariffs to Attract Countermeasures, Disturb Global Supply Chains

    © REUTERS/ /Jose Luis Saavedra
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Sofya Grebenkina - New US import tariffs on aluminum and steel will attract widespread countermeasures and distort global supply chains, an aluminum producer and experts from an industry group told Sputnik on Friday.

    On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that the country would impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports. The official decision will come from the White House next week.

    Markus J. Beyrer, the director general of the Confederation of European Business, a lobby group representing EU business interests, told Sputnik that the United States risks provoking a trade war, since by imposing these tariffs the country disregards key strategic allies like the European Union.

    "With this decision President Trump is disregarding the importance of key strategic allies of the US like the EU. There are no winners in a trade war, an escalation will hit everyone," Beyrer said.

    A steelworker watches as molten steel pours from one of the Blast Furnaces during 'tapping' at the British Steel - Scunthorpe plant in north Lincolnshire, north east England. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ Lindsey Parnaby
    Fears for British Steel Industry After Trump Announces Tariffs
    The same day that Trump announced the new import tariffs, the European Commission responded by issuing a statement in which its president, Jean-Claude Juncker, was quoted as saying that the commission would be looking at World Trade Organization compliant countermeasures.

    The spokesman for the commission, Alexander Winterstein said at a press briefing on Friday that the EU institution would monitor imports into the European Union and then propose safeguard measures to preserve the market should said imports surge.

    Trump has not reneged on the tariffs, despite the pledges for countermeasures, writing on his official Twitter account on Friday that when the United States was losing billions of dollars on trade, then a trade war was a positive development and would be easily won.

    Both producers and industry groups are worried that if the tariffs become official US trade policy, then it will negatively affect global supply chains.

    Harold Molland, the senior vice president for Communication & Public affairs at Norsk Hydro ASA, a Norwegian global supplier of aluminum that exports primary aluminum and semi-finished aluminum products to the United States, told Sputnik that tariffs will lead to countermeasures specifically because they redirect trade flows, leading to distorted global supply chains.

    "The introduction of unilateral trade barriers such as quotas and/or tariffs will negatively affect Hydro and would distort normal trade. This could cause artificial redirection of trade flows, for example from the US to Europe, which also could lead to imposition of countermeasures by other countries. All in all, this would result in distortion of supply chains, increase of costs and high uncertainty for businesses due to rising protectionism.," Molland said.

    The shadow of a sculpture is reflected on the World Trade Organisation, WTO sign near the entrance of the headquarters, in Geneva (File)
    © AP Photo/ Fabrice Coffrini
    WTO Slams US Plans to Introduce New Steel, Aluminum Tariffs
    So far the decision taken by the United States to impose these tariffs has impacted the markets by affecting stock prices. The export-oriented German DAX index fell 1.8 percent to a six-month low, while the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.2 percent.

    Not only were steel and aluminum stocks down, but the automobile sector also suffered. Fiat Chrysler showed a 6-percent downturn in its stock prices, along with German car producers Volkswagen and Daimler, whose stocks fell more than 2 percent after the announcement of the tariffs.

    Luisa Santos, director for international relations at the Confederation of European Business, told Sputnik that the new tariffs would mean supply chains would be further disrupted, while other sectors would be wary of remaining unprotected from this same phenomenon.

    "It would be a new mechanism, added to what already exists and that is very disruptive for the global economy, where supply-chains are very integrated. It is not only a question of so many billions in pure export of raw materials. Other sectors will ask for increased duties to protect themselves, in the wake of this decision. This is very worrying," Santos said.

    This Aug. 11, 2009 photo shows laborers working at Huaxi No. 2 steel and iron construction material company in Huaxi, Jiangsu Province, China
    © AP Photo/
    Steep US Tariffs Unlikely to Hurt Domestic-Oriented Chinese Industries
    Molland also added that it would not only be European Union producers that would be affected by the tariffs, as US downstream producers could lose their competitiveness, compared with import of final products.

    According to the US Steel and Aluminum 232 Reports, released by US Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in coordination with the White House on February 16, the United States is the world’s largest importer of steel, while aluminum imports to the United States have risen to 90% of total demand for primary aluminum.

    The report recommended a global tariff of at least 24 percent on all steel imports from all countries, and a tariff of a least 7.7 percent on all aluminum exports from all countries.

    Related:

    Fears for British Steel Industry After Trump Announces Tariffs
    WTO Slams US Plans to Introduce New Steel, Aluminum Tariffs
    Steep US Tariffs Unlikely to Hurt Domestic-Oriented Chinese Industries
    China Iron, Steel Association Slams US Decision to Set Metal Import Tariffs
    Dow Jones Plummets After Trump Announces Import Tariffs
    Tags:
    economy, producers, impact, tariffs, steel, aluminum, Harold Molland, Alexander Winterstein, Markus J. Beyrer, Jean-Claude Juncker, Sofya Grebenkina, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok