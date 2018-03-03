Register
07:18 GMT +303 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    March 3, 2002 file photo shows a member of the public watching a US Air Force B 52 bomber arriving at RAF Fairford in western England. Pushing his vision of a nuclear weapons-free world, President Barack Obama returned to Prague on Thursday, April 8, 2010 to sign a pivotal treaty aimed at sharply paring U.S. and Russian arsenals — and repairing soured relations between the nations. With that, they will commit their nations to slash the number of strategic nuclear warheads by one-third and more than halve the number of missiles, submarines and bombers carrying them, pending ratification by their legislatures. The new treaty will shrink those warheads to 1,550 over seven years. That still allows for mutual destruction several times over. But it will send a strong signal that Russia and the U.S., which between them own more than 90 percent of the world's nuclear weapons, are serious about disarmament.

    US Military Strategy Moving Toward World Destruction - Analyst

    © AP Photo/ Dave Caulkin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    170

    US linguist Noam Chomsky believes that the US military strategy under US President Donald Trump is moving toward world destruction.

    "With Trump, it [US military strategy] is becoming weaker, less effective, more disintegrated and loses all this authority and weight in the international arena, which it previously had. And also it has a course on the destruction of the world. The most important component of the policy of President Trump’s administration is its attitude to the real crisis of existence on our planet, namely climate change," Chomsky told Former President of Ecuador Rafael Correa in an interview, as quoted by RT broadcaster.

    He noted that the United States, led by Trump, had gone against the whole world in the matter of climate change, and was aggressively pursuing a course that only exacerbates the danger of climate change by putting a priority on the extraction of hydrocarbon fuel on the US territory.

    A deactivated Titan II nuclear ICMB is seen in a silo at the Titan Missile Museum on May 12, 2015 in Green Valley, Arizona
    © AFP 2018/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    US' New Nuclear Doctrine Shows Country is 'No Longer a Superpower' - Analyst
    Moreover, according to Chomsky, an exchange of bellicose statements between the United States and North Korea could lead to a war. At the same time, the crisis can be eliminated with the help of the double freeze plan.

    In January, the Pentagon released the new US National Defense Strategy. Among other issues, the document listed Russia and China as security threats to the United States, while long-term strategic competition with Beijing and Moscow was among the key priorities for Washington.

    In June, China proposed a so-called double freeze plan, which was supported by Russia, providing for the cessation of North Korea's nuclear activity in exchange for halting the US-South Korean joint military drills.

    The plan would have created the conditions for negotiations between Seoul and Pyongyang, during the course of which the two parties should set up the basic principles for interstate relations, including the non-use of force, the renunciation of aggression, peaceful coexistence and determination toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. However, the plan has been rejected by the United States as "insulting."

    Related:

    US Nuclear Posture Review Takes New Russian Weapons Into Account - Pentagon
    Beyond Nuclear Takes Nuclear Regulatory Commission to US Supreme Court
    US National Guard Practices Response to Nuclear Contamination in Alaska
    US Training European Military to Use Nuclear Weapons Against Russia - Russian FM
    US Zumwalt Destroyers May One Day Shoot Nuclear Cruise Missiles
    Tags:
    influence, strategy, arms race, nuclear, Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), Donald Trump, Noam Chomsky, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok