Register
21:04 GMT +302 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This Aug. 11, 2009 photo shows laborers working at Huaxi No. 2 steel and iron construction material company in Huaxi, Jiangsu Province, China

    Steep US Tariffs Unlikely to Hurt Domestic-Oriented Chinese Industries

    © AP Photo/
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - The US administration’s decision to introduce steep tariffs on steel and aluminum is not likely to have a significant impact on Chinese companies in those industries, which primarily focus on the domestic market, as trade tensions continued to escalate between the United States and China, experts told Sputnik.

    The United States plans to impose import tariffs of 25 percent for steel and 10 percent for aluminum next week, US President Donald Trump said Thursday. The proposed harsh import tariffs are widely viewed as the latest step in Trump’s increasingly hostile trade policy against China, after introducing steep import tariffs on solar panels and washing machines in January.

    Trump’s decision came during the week when a top Chinese economic official is visiting Washington to discuss bilateral trade and economic relations. Despite the latest tariffs were not restricted to Chinese products, the new trade policy is widely viewed as targeting China, which is the world’s largest producers of both steel and aluminum.

    READ MORE: China Iron, Steel Association Slams US Decision to Set Metal Import Tariffs

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying urged the United States to "avoid diverting its troubles to its neighbors" and "restrain from using protectionist tools," during a regular press briefing on Friday.

    Domestic Consumption

    Chinese industry analysts suggested that steep US import tariffs on steel and aluminum were unlikely to cause panic in China, as most of the companies in those industries focus on the domestic market.

    Wang Guoqing, a senior analyst at Beijing-based industry consulting firm Gelan Steel, told Sputnik that exports to the United States played a minimal role in China’s steel industry.

    "The United States only accounts for a tiny fraction of China’s total steel export. Following a few years of restructuring in the steel industry, China steel export continued to decline in recent years and only exported 75 million tonnes of steel in 2017. But China only exported 1.18 million tonnes of steel to the United States last year, about 1.57 percent of total Chinese steel export for the year," Wang said.

    The industry expert explained that China’s steel industry was primarily focused on domestic consumption.

    "Steel production in China is still targeting domestic consumption, as opposed to overseas markets. Domestic demand for steel is very high because of infrastructure construction and the manufacturing industry. Steel production in China largely tries to meet domestic demand. Over 90 percent of the steel produced in China has been consumed domestically. It’s not like we produce the steel just for the purpose of export," Wang said.

    A worker during steel-smelting at a Russian steelmaking plant (File)
    © Sputnik/ Aleksandr Kondratuk
    Not a Trade War? EU Will Retaliate if Its Industries Are Affected by US Tariffs
    According to Wang, China’s steel export of 75 million tonnes in 2017 only accounted for about 9 percent of the nation’s total steel production of 830 million tonnes for the year. Figures from the World Steel Association showed that China’s steel production was about 50 percent of the global total last year, more than 10 times of US steel production of the same year.

    Nevertheless, the Beijing-based analyst admits that latest US steel tariffs could bring some pressure on Chinese steel exporters.

    "Harsh US tariffs on steel products could increase cost for Chinese companies when exporting those products and hurt their competitiveness in the US market. It could bring some pressure to Chinese steel export. The US trade policy could also trigger the rise of protectionism in other countries," Wang said.

    Not First Challenge

    Chinese analysts painted a similar picture in the country’s aluminum industry.

    "Aluminum exports to the United States are very low compared to China’s overall production. Total exports in China’s aluminum industry accounted for about 7.5 percent of the annual production in 2017. And exports to the United States stood at about 12 percent of China’s total aluminum export. That is to say less than one percent of China’s total annual aluminum of 50-60 million tonnes was exported to the United States. In the short term, it [the new tariffs] will have little impact on the supply and demand of the aluminum industry in China," Zhang Meng, a senior analyst at Beijing-based AZ China, a consulting firm specializing in the aluminum industry in China, told Sputnik.

    The industry expert explained that this was not the first time Chinese aluminum producers faced such punitive tariffs.

    "European countries, Australia, Canada and the United States have all initiated anti-dumping investigations against China before. But the measures implemented previously were all temporary punitive measures targeting a specific batch of products. One of the Chinese aluminum companies faced up to 374 percent of tariffs before," he said.

    Zhang warned that the new US tariffs could set a dangerous precedent.

    "The United States is just the first country to introduce broad tariffs and try to make it into the law. It’s possible for other countries to follow suit and introduce similar measures," he said.

    Forced Transition

    As new US tariffs continued to squeeze the profit margins for Chinese steel and aluminum exporters, many companies could be forced to turn their attention back on the domestic market, analysts suggested.

    "A number of aluminum producers in East and South China have been focusing on exports to US and European markets. They could experience a huge blow in the short term because of the new US tariffs. That’s because their profit margin is only about 5 percent in the highly competitive aluminum market. Now with a 10 percent import tariff being slapping on their products, they will have no profit at all selling to the United States. They have be forced to turn to the domestic market," Zhang, the aluminum industry expert, said.

    Wang, the steel industry expert, expressed similar views on the prospects for Chinese steel producers.

    "Many Chinese steel producers could simply avoid the US market if their products have to face such high tariffs. The 25-percent tariff would make it very difficult for Chinese steel producers to continue try to sell their products in the US market. They probably will not have any profit margin left," she said.

    The expert added that Chinese steel exporters could start to focus more on the domestic market where the prices continued to grow amid a supply shortage.

    The views and opinions expressed by Wang Guoqing and Zhang Meng are those of the experts and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Slaps Higher Tariffs on Chinese Aluminum After Dumping Revealed
    Record Wind Power Tariff Invigorates India’s Clean Energy Ambition
    'Bitterly Disappointed': US to Impose 220% Tariffs on Bombardier, Jobs at Risk
    Tags:
    tariffs, Donald Trump, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok