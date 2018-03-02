Register
16:53 GMT +302 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Students are evacuated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, U.S. February 14, 2018 in a still image from video

    'More Guns Won't Help': Ex-ATF Agent Says Arming Teachers is Not the Answer

    © REUTERS/ WSVN.com
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    210

    After the Parkland massacre in Florida last month US President Donald Trump said the answer was to arm teachers. But Sputnik spoke to a former ATF agent, David Chipman, who said Trump was "lacking leadership" and pandering to the gun lobby.

    David Chipman, a former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) agent and Senior Policy Advisor with Giffords, the gun control lobbyists, said bringing more firearms into schools was not the answer.

    "Because of the influence of the gun lobby in the United States the notion has been raised that an additional firearm would lead to a better experience in a school shooting scenario but it simply isn't the case," Mr. Chipman told Sputnik.

    The debate about whether to arm teachers took an interesting twist on Wednesday, February 28, when Jesse Davidson, 53, a social studies teacher, fired at least one shot inside a classroom at Dalton High School in Georgia.

    This is Jesse Davidson. He is the 53-year old teacher who fired a shot into a classroom today at Dalton High School. Students say he's one of their favorite teachers in the school.

    On February 14 Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student who subscribed to white supremacist views shot dead 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

    While young people marched in Florida demanding more gun control, Trump claimed the answer was to give guns to teachers so they could "defend the school."

    But Mr. Chipman said Trump, like many other people who had no military or police training, fundamentally misunderstood the situation.

    'A Teacher's Job is to Teach'

    He said a teacher's job was to teach children, not to act as an armed security guard.

    "I worked for the ATF and was on a SWAT team and underwent a lot of training to be able to tackle a shooter. I can't imagine that would be provided to teachers and there is this false notion that self-defense skills are the same skills as taking out a shooter in a crowd," Mr. Chipman told Sputnik.

    "More guns can make things worse. The voices of young people and knowledgeable people in law enforcement are becoming louder. These are people who want to save American lives," he told Sputnik.

    Mr. Chipman said Trump's comments about being prepared to run into a school where a shooting was taking place unarmed were pure "theater" and typical of the man.

    "I don't know how he would respond in a real situation. But I saw how he reacted on stage during the campaign when someone tried to get on stage. He almost broke his leg running away," Mr. Chipman told Sputnik.

    On social media many people have raised doubts about arming teachers, many of whom are under great stress anyway.

    In Wednesday's incident in Dalton, Georgia, Davidson barricaded himself alone inside the classroom and said: "Don't come in here, I have a gun," before firing a shot when the principal tried to force open the door.

    He was arrested soon afterwards and nobody was injured but the incident has triggered questions about the wisdom of arming teachers.

    Police Let Off Georgia School Teacher in 2016

    It has since emerged that Davidson, who was also the play-by-play announcer for the Dalton High School football team, had had run-ins with the police before.

    In August 2016 police were called to his home in nearby Rising Fawns after he set fire to his own car and waved a gun around.

    He was never charged with any offense at that time but was reported for a mental evaluation and three guns were confiscated from his home.

    They were later returned to his wife who was told not to give him access to the weapons, according to CBS News's Crimesider.

    Davidson was charged on Thursday, March 1, with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of gun during commission of a crime and disrupting public school.

    The views and opinions expressed by David Chipman are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    ‘He Never Went In’: Armed Parkland Cop Heard Gunshots, Never Entered the School
    Trump Visits Florida Hospital That Treated Victims of Parkland School Shooting
    School Shooter Has White Supremacist Ties, Trump to Visit Parkland, FL
    Analyst Skeptical of US Gun Law Reform After Parkland Shooting
    Tags:
    teachers, guns, training, weapons, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Donald Trump, Parkland, Georgia, United States, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok