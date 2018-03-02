Register
16:53 GMT +302 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Bundeswehr soldiers of the 122th Infantry Battalion take part in a farewell ceremony in Oberviechtach, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

    'Germany Has Underinvested in Its Military for Decades' - Researcher

    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30

    A study by the German Defense Ministry has stated that many important weapons in the German military are not available for deployment and training exercises. While the report noted that much of the existing equipment was worn down, it said that the readiness of most weapons had improved.

    Sputnik discussed this with Michael Moran, CEO and Chief Research Officer at Transformative.io, Visiting Media Fellow for Peace and Security at Carnegie Corporation of New York and Adjunct Professor at Bard College Globalization and International Affairs.

    Sputnik: The Defense Ministry's report comes after the Bundestag's military commissioner complained about “large holes in personnel and equipment,” so what kind of military gaps are we talking about here and does Germany have the resources to close these gaps?

    Michael Moran: Germany has underinvested in its military for decades, really, this dates back to the end of the Cold War, there was a lot of talk of peace dividends in those days, the United States very quickly became embroiled in the Middle East and it's talk of peace dividends really kind of disappeared, but for the Germans and for many other Western European militaries there was a very real shift of funds and attention away from defense and toward other things, so it's not surprising that essentially Cold War era equipment has very high maintenance cycles, it comes down to, as the old American saying, “you get what you pay for.”

    READ MORE: (No) Smoking Gun: Almost Half of German Army's Weapons Unfit for Duty — Report

    Sputnik: So this is nothing really new, there was nothing particularly disturbing about this report because the state of things was known?

    Michael Moran: Let's not forget, as in most of these European militaries there is an elite well-equipped, well-maintained cadre that is deployable and of course the Germans are among the nations taking part in the deployments in the Baltics and in Poland, those troops are going to be their best and they were quite capable, they are also, in many ways, looking at any European-NATO military  absent NATO itself it's kind of a silly exercise, because the power of the kind of US-led NATO alliance is the fact that its networked, every troop, every weapons system is a node in this massive borg. Germany, really,  it is a constituent part of a much more capable and much more well maintained institution.

    Sputnik: What consequences could this have for Germany's military position abroad?

    A British Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet is seen on the tarmac at the British airbase at Akrotiri, near Cyprus' second city of Limassol on December 3, 2015
    © AFP 2018/ IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU
    Germany Wants to Sideline US War Jets in Favor of Europe's Own
    Michael Moran: My experience with Germans over the years is that the German public is not going to get overly exercised about this, as with the Japanese and the South Koreans to some extent, they have become accustomed to and very comfortable with living under the security umbrella that's guaranteed by the Unites States. They have domestic priorities that will almost always trump a desire to spend more by the Defense Ministry, having said that, this is the kind of disgraceful report and there will be a lot of pressure, this will be seized upon by the US administration, which even before Trump, going back to the 80s, American presidents regularly lecture European NATO countries about the lack of burden-sharing, as they like to call it, in defense expenditures, so this will be seized upon by the US, but my sense is that, while they'll probably address specific issues, there's no way on the horizon do I see a major increase in German defense expenditure.

    Sputnik: What you've just said, of course, ties in with US President Trump previously scolding NATO members, including Germany, for not spending enough on defense. So does this have any impact at all on US-German relations, or is this the state of affairs where everyone's come to regard as the norm?

    Michael Moran: When you become US Defense Secretary one of your first jobs is to go to Europe and tell them they don't spend enough on military equipment, the only difference with Trump is that he does it in undiplomatic language, and really doesn't understand frankly the issues, he just sees the ledger, so that relationship is unlikely to be harmed by that specific issue, there are other issues to do with the larger globalization and trade policy tone coming out of Washington that have hurt US-German relations much more than this will.

    READ MORE: Germany to Triple Number of Soldiers in NATO Drills Near Russia — Reports

    Sputnik: Germany is said to head the NATO Rapid Response in 2019, is it going to be able to do this considering these gaps, these military shortages?

    Michael Moran: I think it will, again, that is not a large unit, they have within their capabilities the ability to deploy a small but powerful force overseas. You know, they're not as expeditionary ready as the British and the French, but they certainly have the ability and they did it in Afghanistan already. The political will in Germany to do such things is the real question and that's where you always come back to. You know, the Germans after the Second World War were subjected in the Western zones especially to a real pacification program that went on for decades, and it is still a very deeply-seated and very successful program from the standpoint of those who wanted Germany never again to become a militaristic threat to Europe.

    Sputnik: What about the internal political debate in Germany, how important is the military and military spending to it, and now, of course, we have this new governing coalition there, is it likely to approve additional funds for the military budget?

    Michael Moran: I think there will be an increase, there seems to be a budget deal in track right now, but it's not officially approved because the coalition itself is just forming. The tone of the remarks that I'm seeing out of Germany suggest that a lot of the complaining about the state of readiness of the German military is being used as a political battering ram against political opponents domestically, there seems to be less interest in the actual issue of whether or not Germany's military is ready for action than the question of who let Germany's military come to this state.

    The views and opinions expressed by Michael Moran are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    military spending, German Bundeswehr, NATO, United States, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok