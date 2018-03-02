Register
06:38 GMT +302 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pablo Picasso

    Pablo Picasso: Pacifist Who Boycotted the Uranium Dealers - Analyst

    © Flickr/ Beate Knappe
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    A Pablo Picasso painting depicting his muse Marie-Therese Walter with future lover Dora Maar emerging from the shadows beat expectations and sold for an eye-watering, $69 million dollars at a London auction. Lynda Morris, a Professor of Curation and Art History at Norwich University of the Arts, told Sputnik a story about Picasso’s Pacifism.

    Sputnik: What is it about Picasso that makes his art so valuable and why are people so curious about his life?

    Lynda Morris: I've been very interested in Picasso’s politics in the post-war period, because he stayed in Paris during the Occupation. I think that he was horrified by what had happened, some close friends of his died in the concentration camps.

    But he was also horrified by stories of what the American's got up to when they came into Europe. I know my own Father felt very strongly about that as well. He'd seen stuff in Antwerp and the North of Germany right at the end of the Second World War.

    So Picasso had started to get a bit involved. He felt that the people who were of the resistance in France had been amazing, and they were some close friends of his. His art-dealer was Jewish, and had just about managed to survive in the countryside in Northern France. So Picasso was surrounded by it all. He gradually moved towards the communist party in France, there was also the Spanish Civil War hanging in the background and all the horrors of that.

    He vowed never to go back to Spain the whole of his life. The period I've been concentrating on is 1944, the liberation of Paris, through to his death in 1973. It's an extraordinary story, and it's so hidden.

    They've started selling the late paintings, because a lot of them had been considered too political to be sold, but the machinations of the Larry Gargosian, a big art-dealer has really moved into Picasso big time. About 5-6 years ago, he started to employ John Richardson, Picasso's biographer. I have an extraordinary set of photographs of Richardson and his partner.

    These two had brought the owner of the Hirshhorn museum, Joseph Hirshhorn, to visit Picasso in 1961. Adrian Otero, the Argentine photographer had taken a lot of photographs, (which we never get to see for some reason). I found them in an old Spanish book.

    In the photos, we can see that Joseph Hirshhorn gets his wallet and checkbook out, and asks Picasso to name his price. Picasso is waving the whole time saying 'nothing is for sale, you can't have anything.' The final photograph shows how Hirshhorn gave his jacket to Picasso, who had been admiring it. He also gives Picasso his wallet and cheque book, again saying: 'Name your price'. The final photograph depicts Hirshhorn, all smiles at having his photograph taken with Picasso, but Picasso is looking very stern. When they've all gone, he kind of breathes a sigh of relief, and he tells the photographer that Joseph Hirshhorn is ‘Mr. Uranium’, and that is why he wouldn't sell him anything.

    He owned the Uranium mines in Katanga, and that was where the uranium came from for the bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

    Picasso was involved in correspondence with people in Japan, horrified by what had happened, but they were in Patanga, the big Uranium mines, which is the breakaway province from the Belgian Congo, and that is where Patrice Lumumba was first elected president. Within a month or two, they were found dead in the forest, because he wanted to divide the Uranium equally between the USSR and the USA.

    It was a means of stabilizing the post-war world. The secretary general of the UN, Dag Hammarskjöld came all the way from Sweden to find out what had really happened to Patrice Lumumba and his plane with everyone on it. It had crashed six miles from the border with Katanga. So it's a very nasty story, and you can understand why Picasso was behaving like he did.

    He really did have this idea of pacifism, he felt that the only way to get to pacifism was to unpick all of this, and get the truth out. Of course, whenever he tried first of all to be one of the Partisans of Peace, to take a petition to Washington, they refused him a visa.

    Then in 1956, the Museum of Modern Art in New York did a big exhibition, and Alfred Barr tried to get entry for Picasso, and again it was refused. There was another big show in 1961, and again they did not allow him in.

    The views and opinions expressed by Lynda Morris are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Landscape Under Portrait: Picasso Masterpiece Reveals Its Mystery (VIDEO)
    Porky Picasso: From Slaughterhouse to Showroom
    Picasso Painting Stolen by Nazis Fetches $45 Million at New York Auction
    US Returns Stolen Picasso Painting Valued at $15Mln to France
    Picasso’s Granddaughter Sells $290 Mln of his 'Given Without Love' Artworks
    Tags:
    uranium, boycott, war, politics, art, Lynda Morris, Pablo Picasso, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok