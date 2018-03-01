Register
02:31 GMT +302 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian protestors stand facing the Israeli settlement of Qadumim (Kedumim) during clashes with Israeli security forces following a demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank on December 30, 2016

    'There Is No Peace Plan' on Palestine Issue: US Promotes Own Ideas - Analyst

    © AFP 2018/ JAAFAR ASHTIYEH
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    102

    With Palestinians and the Arab world criticising the alleged new American peace plan with Israel, Sputnik spoke with Menachem Klein, Professor of Politics at Bar-Ilan University to gain insight into the proposals.

    Sputnik: Would the rumoured peace plan by the Trump administration be fair to both sides?

    Menachem Klein: There is no peace plan, just leaks and rumours. I doubt that President Trump, after stating that Jerusalem is off the table, will offer a Palestinian capital in Jerusalem, so I doubt this will be included in Trump’s plan.

    Sputnik: How damaging was Trump’s Jerusalem decision?

    Menachem Klein: I think that Trump’s statement was disastrous. It was made in order to appease his base, the evangelical Christians and Israel, but not to promote peace.

    Trump is not ready to negotiate on details, only on implementation, so I don’t think that the negotiations that are going on now between the Arab ministers and Mrs Mogherini will change the Trump administration’s mind.

    Sputnik: Does the EU have any influence on the US’s Israel-Palestine policy?

    Menachem Klein: The European Union is divided and does not speak in one voice. It’s very difficult for Mogherini to come out with an agreed stance from all EU members.

    This is used by Israel and the United States to change the reality on the ground and to promote their ideas regarding the final status agreement on Palestine.

    The views and opinions expressed by Menachem Klein are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Purim Holiday: Israel Closes Border With Palestine
    'US Will Dominate' Potential Body for Resolving Israel-Palestine Conflict - Prof
    US Unlikely to Support Multinational Effort to Resolve Palestine-Israel Conflict
    Palestine Ready to Exchange Minor Territories With Israel - Abbas
    Palestinian Lawmaker Calls for Clear Time Frame for Israel-Palestine Talks
    Tags:
    diplomacy, tension, peace plan, Menachem Klein, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok