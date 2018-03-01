Register
06:00 GMT +301 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump sits with U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 7, 2016

    Weak FISA Probe Intended to Keep Secret US Court from Being ‘Overly Scrutinized’

    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    US President Donald Trump slammed Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a Wednesday tweet because Sessions ordered his inspector general (IG) to investigate alleged abuses related to the court that hands out Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants.

    Trump argued that the investigation will be a slow and ineffective remedy for "potentially massive FISA abuse." He also mentioned that the IG "has no prosecutorial power and [is] already late with reports on [former FBI Director James] Comey," and is "an Obama guy" to boot.

    ​Brian Becker of Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear was joined by two guests: Coleen Rowley, an FBI lawyer-turned-whistleblower who gained her greatest fame for accusing the FBI of mishandling intelligence chatter that could have potentially prevented the 9/11 terrorist attacks and Dan Cobb, the campaign manager of the 2016 Jill Stein/Ajamu Baraka presidential campaign on the Green Party ticket.

    "Trump does have one point and that is that when you refer something to the inspector general, that's internal affairs,' said Rowley. "Essentially they're only capable of finding administrative flaws. That means at the most negligent intent — whereas if it had been referred to a criminal US attorney or somebody in the Department of Justice, they could actually then proceed on to maybe find criminal intent."

    "So he does have that point. On the other hand, as far as I know, even FBI agents who are found to have deliberately misled a regular criminal court are almost never found criminally responsible. Trying to sue an FBI agent for even reckless misstatements in a warrant in a regular criminal case, there would be a remedy and that would be suppression of the evidence."

    US President Barack Obama cries as he speaks during his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on January 10, 2017
    © AFP 2018/ Joshua LOTT
    Trump Questions Sessions Why He Not Investigating Obama Under Russian Probe

    "But with the FISA court, we wouldn't even know what the facts were. All we have now are dueling memos. There should be a way of appealing this FISA judgment to a FISA Court of Appeal; I think that would be the way to really resolve this."

    Becker added that the FISA court is not, in fact, a court. There is nobody arguing against the passage of the warrant — there's only a lawyer representing a US intelligence agency and a judge who has little choice but to take the agency's word at face value.

    Rowley agreed. "That's probably some of Sessions' thinking," she said. "He does not want the whole apparatus of the FISA court, the secret proceeding, which really contains a lot of flaws, to be overly scrutinized. He gives it to the IG hoping that they can tamp down a little bit and keep the public from really understanding the entire FISA process."

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about his role in the firing of James Comey, his Russian contacts during the campaign and his decision to recuse from an investigation into possible ties between Moscow and associates of President Donald Trump.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    DoJ to Investigate Charges in US Congress' Memos on FISA Surveillance

    "Donald Trump has ripped Jeff Sessions, one of his earliest supporters, just as Donald Trump has basically ripped everybody," Cobb noted. "A lesson to be learned here is that ultimately Donald Trump turns on everybody, save so far his direct family members, although stay tuned, that may be coming as well."

    "Remember that FISA stands for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. It was created to oversee requests for surveillance into foreign agents by United States federal law enforcement intelligence agencies. Even the New York Times claims that the entire FISA process has become almost a secret parallel to the Supreme Court," he said.

    "If Trump made a good point or two, that's just because he's swinging wildly."

    Related:

    US Needs to Do More to Enforce Gun Laws Following Florida Shooting - Sessions
    Sessions Denied Knowing About Flynn's Ties With Turkish Government
    'Grave Concerns': FBI Slams Accuracy of Memorandum Alleging FISA Abuse
    US Senate Approve Reauthorization of FISA Section 702
    US Senate Reauthorizes FISA Surveillance Program
    Tags:
    memo, US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), US Department of Justice, Dan Cobb, Coleen Rowley, Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok