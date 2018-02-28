Register
23:59 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A motorist crosses over the border from the Irish Republic into Northern Ireland near the town of Jonesborough, Northern Ireland, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

    EU Brexit Draft Text Made DUP 'More Isolated' in Irish Border Debate - Sinn Fein

    © AP Photo/ Peter Morrison
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    LONDON (Sputnik) - Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is now "all the more isolated" following EU suggestions to impose a common regulatory area between Northern Ireland, which is leaving the union, and the Republic of Ireland, David Cullinane, the spokesman for Brexit of the Irish Sinn Fein party, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    The comment was made after earlier in the day, the European Commission published the draft Article 50 Withdrawal Agreement. The document stipulates the establishment of a common regulatory area without internal borders, covering both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. UK Prime Minister Theresa May slammed the document, saying it would undermine the UK market and threaten the UK constitutional integrity as provides for creating a regulatory border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

    "The DUP has rejected it out of hand which isn't that surprising, but they are all the more isolated now in Ireland by being the only major political party that's refusing to see the reality of the situation," Cullinane said.

    READ MORE: Boris Johnson Warns Theresa May Against Focus On 'No Border' With Ireland

    Arlene Foster, the leader of the pro-Brexit DUP, has denounced the EU document as constitutionally unacceptable, adding that its implementation would be economically catastrophic. In turn, the Sinn Fein spokesman said that the opposite would be a "disaster," with Northern Ireland suffering severe consequences in terms of the economy and security in the event a hard border with Ireland appeared.

    "They [the DUP] are claiming some form of customs union would be a disaster for the north, well, if there was no agreement and the north was taken out of the customs union and single market… that would be a disaster for Northern Ireland – It would be a disaster for agriculture, for industry and for the Good Friday agreement," Cullinane stressed.

    READ MORE: Scottish Government May Ask Parliament to Reject Brexit Bill — Sturgeon

    The border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland remains an obstacle on the agenda of the Brexit talks, as London's pullout might create difficulties for the free movement of goods and workers between Ireland and the Northern Irish counties of the United Kingdom and return a "hard" border between them in potential violation of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

    The Good Friday Agreement was concluded in 1998 between the UK and Irish governments and political parties in Northern Ireland agreed to end decades of sectarian conflict that resulted in deaths of more than 3,500 people. The agreement states that no physical border should exist between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

    The views and opinions expressed by David Cullinane do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    debate, border, Brexit, Sinn Fein, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), European Union, United Kingdom, Northern Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok