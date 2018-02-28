Register
23:51 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.

    US Threatens Russia With Guerilla War in Syria – Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    6218

    The Trump administration is seeking to continue arming and training Syrian opposition forces through 2019, although Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) has been nearly entirely defeated in Syria. According to Russian analysts, the US-backed proxies could be used by the US against Damascus and Moscow.

    The US is ready to provide military aid to any force fighting the legitimate Syrian government, Ivan Konovalov, director of the Moscow-based Center for Strategic Studies, says, commenting on the Trump administration's proposal to allocate $300 million "to train, equip, sustain, and enable elements of the Vetted Syrian Opposition (VSO) eligible for support under current law " in Syria in FY2019.

    "The weapons appeared to be transferred to the moderate opposition, but somehow found their way into the hands of radical militants which the US itself recognizes as terrorists," Konovalov told Sputnik. The other day the al-Nusra Front militants destroyed the bulldozer of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) by the US-made TOW anti-tank system in Eastern Ghouta. The United States controls neither the direction where its money goes nor those who get arms. This is a very dangerous approach."

    PAK FA
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Possible Deployment of Russia's Su-57 in Syria 'a Message' to US – Analyst
    On paper, the United States provides support to the Syrian opposition to defeat Daesh (ISIS/ISIL). According to the document, "by the end of FY2018, [VSO] forces are projected to total approximately 60,000 to 65,000; 30,000 to conduct ongoing combat missions against ISIS [Daesh] in the MERV [the Middle Euphrates River Valley, and 35,000 Internal Security Forces in liberated areas (to provide approximately 20 police/security forces for every 1,000 civilians)."

    However, Sputnik contributor Vadim Saranov finds it strange that the Trump administration highlights the necessity to boost the military capabilities of their proxies on the ground after President Donald Trump announced in his recent State of Union address that "the coalition to defeat ISIS [Daesh] has liberated very close to 100 percent of the territory just recently held by these killers in Iraq and in Syria."

    ​According to Saranov, it is likely that the train-and-equip program is primarily aimed against the Russo-Syrian coalition.

    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows Kurdish fighters of the People's Protection Units (YPG) standing guard as U.S. forces take up positions in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria
    © AP Photo/ APTV
    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows Kurdish fighters of the People's Protection Units (YPG) standing guard as U.S. forces take up positions in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria

    US is Turning to Hybrid Warfare

    He noted that a few years ago, hybrid and proxy wars were largely considered a thing of the past. However, the Cold War relic could become the main type of warfare in the foreseeable future.

    "While the First World War was fought with guns and bayonets, the Second World War — with tanks and airplanes, today the main weapon is irregular formations," Konstantin Sivkov, Russian military analyst and president of the Academy for Geopolitical Problems, told Sputnik.

    Sivkov explained that "hybrid wars emerged as an alternative to a probable nuclear confrontation."

    "If a third world war begins, it would be hybrid in the initial phase, but it could grow into a large-scale conventional one. Given today's global contradictions, there are more than enough prerequisites for it," the military analyst warned.

    First Alarm Bells: Drone Attack on Hmeymin, Tartus

    The first alarm bells rang in Syria over than a month ago when combat drones, which were launched by extremists from the Idlib de-escalation zone on January 6, attacked Russia's bases in Hmeymin and Tartus. Three of the 13 drones detected in the areas were downed, three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) exploded after colliding with the ground, while the rest were destroyed by Pantsir-S air defense missile systems.

    Although at first glance the photos released by the Russian Ministry of Defense depicted handicraft UAVs made from boards and plywood, with wires, wrapped in tape and green polyethylene, the ministry suggested that the design of the drones could only be obtained from a technologically advanced country.

    A drone used to attack Russian military facilities in Syria
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    A drone used to attack Russian military facilities in Syria

    In addition, the Russian Defense Ministry revealed that "by some strange coincidence" a US Navy Boeing P-8 Poseidon was on a patrol mission in the area between the Russian Hmeymim airbase and Tartus naval base when the drone attack occurred.

    For its part, the US Defense Department stated that it "was not involved in any way" with the drone attack.

    "There have been a lot of proxy wars in history, but today they appear to be rather sinister," Konovalov said. "The ideological confrontation [between Russia and the US] has disappeared, but [Washington] is trying to maintain the position of the global hegemon. In the context of confrontation with Russia, they may use the [Syrian] opposition against our allies, and maybe directly against us."

    Proxy Wars: From Korea to Nicaragua

    Havana, Cuba
    © Flickr/ Chris Pawluk
    Surprise: How CIA Agents in Cuba Turned Out to be Castro’s Intelligence Officers
    According to Saranov, it is not the first time that the US has weaponized its proxies to accomplish its own geopolitical objectives.

    He recalled that the Americans formed its first guerrillas units during the Korean War (1950-1953). The United Nations Partisan Infantry Korea (UNPIK), also known as the White Tigers, carried out subversive raids against North Korea's troops, conducted attacks on communications and command posts.

    The war in Korea prompted the Americans to create a separate military structure specializing in guerrilla and anti-guerrilla actions — the US Army Special Forces, also known as the Green Berets. The forces were directly subordinated to the CIA.

    In 1961, American Green Berets formed "civilian irregular defense groups" in South Vietnam, while in the 1980s the Reagan administration used Green Berets to train Nicaraguan rebels, or "contras," in the basics of guerrilla warfare to fight against the country's leftist government.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    After 40 Days Under Turkish Fire, Kurds in Syria's Afrin Still Refuse to Give Up
    Turkey Slams US for Distorting UN Resolution on Syria
    Western Media Coverage of Syria: A Big, Bright Shining Lie
    Syria Cannot Use Chemical Weapons Because It Has None - Syrian Envoy to UN
    Tags:
    Syrian opposition, guerilla war, Cold War, The Syrian war, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Green Berets, Syrian Arab Army, Russian Aerospace Forces, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Vietnam, Syria, United States, Russia, Middle East, Nicaragua, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok