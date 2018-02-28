Register
05:22 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Soldiers wear mask sas they take part in a military exercise simulating a chemical weapons attack during the international Eager Lion military event on June 2, 2014 at Prince Hashem Bin Abdullah II training center, in Zarqa, 30 km east of Amman, Jordan

    ‘Very Skeptical of That’: UN Claims North Korea, Syria Trade in Chemical Weapons

    © AFP 2018/ KHALIL MAZRAAWI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    204

    The United Nations has shared a yet-unreleased report with US newspapers contending that North Korea has been sending material to Syria to make chemical weapons, but Rick Sterling of the Syria Solidarity Movement says there is good reason to be skeptical.

    "I wouldn't be surprised if they do have some trade between those two countries — but chemical weapons? I'm very skeptical of that," Sterling told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Tuesday. "Just because something comes from the United Nations doesn't mean it's objective or neutral."

    ​"Unfortunately, when we hear references to the United Nations it has a nice, neutral ring to it. But sadly, the United Nations is failing in a lot of areas. And that can be seen by the country that is heading the human rights council independent panel that appoints the experts — that country is Saudi Arabia," Sterling, also an investigative journalist, told Sputnik.

    US President Donald Trump has tried to show the world he takes the issue of chemical weapons very seriously. Last April, the commander in chief ordered a volley of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles launched at a Syrian air force base the US claimed was being used to help carry out chemical attacks against civilian targets.

    Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, take a selfie with their certificates after taking part in a training session in the rebel-held eastern Ghouta area, east of the capital Damascus, on November 22, 2016
    © AFP 2018/ AMER ALMOHIBANY
    Same Old: Notorious White Helmets Report a Chemical Attack, Blame Damascus Again

    Moscow has maintained that the "chemical attack" Trump responded to needs an independent investigation before concluding that it actually happened. Moscow's position was vindicated earlier this month by the US defense secretary, of all people.

    Defense Secretary James Mattis told reporters February 2 the US government does not have evidence that the Syrian government has deployed lethal sarin gas. "We do not have evidence of it," Mattis said, noting that "we have other reports from the battlefield from people who claim it's been used."

    Related:

    Journalist: UN Claim That Assad Conducted April Chemical Attack ‘Very Dubious’
    What Israel Has to Do With US' Accusations of Syria of Possible Chemical Attack
    US' Claims Assad Planning Chemical Attack in Syria Aimed to 'Justify Aggression'
    Damascus Calls US Claims on Chemical Attack Preparation Baseless
    Russia Tends to Think Chemical Attack in Syria's Khan Sheykhoun Staged
    Tags:
    sarin, UN, Rick Sterling, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok