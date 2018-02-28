Register
15:38 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Male, the capital of Maldives

    Maldives Declines Indian Invite for Joint Exercise, Analysts Cite China as Cause

    © Sputnik/ Irina Ryapolova
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The Maldives’ rejection of India’s invitation for a multilateral military exercise without conveying any strong reason is being considered the biggest rebuff by the Indian Ocean archipelago since New Delhi started exerting pressure on the Abdulla Yameen government to withdraw the state of emergency.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Maldives has rejected an Indian invitation to participate in a friendly joint military exercise named "Milan" (meaning "meeting" in Hindi) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Chief of the Indian Navy, Admiral Sunil Lanba said that the Maldives will not take part in Milan — the biennial joint exercise of navies of the Indian Ocean-RIM Association (IORA), scheduled to be based in Port Blair from March 6 to 13. India has reportedly invited a total of 23 countries out of which 16 have confirmed their participation so far.

    "We have invited the Maldives, but they have declined it. They did not give any reasons but I think it is due to the current situation there," Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said. He was speaking on the sidelines of the Indo-Pacific Maritime Dialogue jointly organized by the Indian Navy and the National Maritime Foundation in New Delhi's Manekshaw Center.

    Admiral Lanba, however, dismissed apprehensions over the presence of Chinese warships near the Maldives. "They have a standard pattern of operating. There has been no change in it," Admiral Lanba said. He said that India has been closely monitoring the movement of Chinese vessels in the Indian Ocean Region.

    Meanwhile, the Maldives Ambassador to India Ahmed Mohamed has issued a statement clarifying that country is unable to participate in the joint exercise due to the state of emergency in the Maldives.

    "The Embassy would like to clarify that the Maldives is unable to participate in the naval exercise during this time due to the current circumstances of a State of Emergency being in effect for those under investigation for serious crimes. During such a time especially, security personnel are expected to be at a heightened stance of readiness," Ahmed Mohamed said in a statement.

    When situations warrant that officers be at their post, back at home, we have held back on deploying them to participate in training programs overseas, and as such, not being able to participate in the naval exercise at this time is not extraordinary, the ambassador added.

    However, as the rejection of the invitation comes close on the heels of the Maldives ignoring India's repeated appeals to roll back the state of emergency, an expert says that it may be considered an indication of the deteriorating rapport between India and the current atmosphere in the Maldives. Defense expert Major General (Rtd) P K Sehgal of the Indian Army says that the development is indicative of the increasing influence of China over the island nation.

    "This clearly is a signal of deterioration of Indian influence and result of aggressive diplomacy pursued by China in the Indian Ocean region. This is critical and risky for the peace and tranquility of the region and India seems to have a strategic disadvantage at this juncture," Maj Gen (Rtd) P K Sehgal told Sputnik.

    The former Indian Army officer, however, says that the present regime in the Maldives is becoming excessively unpopular and that it is surviving only because of the support of the police and the military.

    "At this juncture for India to intervene militarily is not advised. The ideal situation for India should be to retrain its moves and let the popular discontent within the Maldives build up further," Maj Gen (Rtd) P K Sehgal added.

    Another Strategic expert on foreign affairs, Brahma Cgellaney echoed the similar concerns on the state of affairs in the Maldives.

    The Maldives was plunged into a political crisis when the government led by Prime Minister Abdulla Yameen clamped down on top judges after the apex court dismissed the conviction of opposition leaders including the exiled former Prime Minister Mohamad Nasheed. In an apparent attempt to quell the opposition's protests, Yameen clamped an emergency which he recently extended by 30 more days, prompting India to sternly call for the immediate restoration of people's freedom.

    The views and opinions voiced by the speakers are those of their own and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's stance.

    Related:

    India 'Deeply Dismayed' by Extension of State of Emergency in Maldives
    Special Envoy’s Visit Was Turned Down by India - Maldives
    India's Intervention in Maldives Unlikely Despite Calls From Maldives - Analysts
    Exiled Maldives' Opposition Leader Asks India, US to Help Remove President
    Tags:
    joint military exercises, emergency, democracy, embassy, India, China, Maldives
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok