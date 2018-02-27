Register
01:18 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a meeting at the lower house of parliament Bundestag on 2017 budget in Berlin, Germany, November 23, 2016

    Merkel's Coalition Provides No Opportunity for Reform - Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With German Angela Merkel’s CDU Party finally agreeing a coalition deal with the Social Democrats, it seems that the stalemate in German politics that has plagued the country over the past year may be finally drawing to a close.

    Sputnik spoke with Patricia Hogwood, Reader in European Politics at the University Of Westminster to hear more about the situation.

    Sputnik: What does the new coalition deal entail?

    Patricia Hogwood: There are two strands to the coalition deal. There’s an agreed distribution of cabinet positions, and there’s the coalition agreement which is the detailed policy statement that will form the basis of the government’s work in the next four years.
    Most of the criticism of the coalition deal that you see tends to focus on one or the other, but I think that to understand the deal you really have to look at both together. Although the SPD seems to have got the better deal on the distribution of cabinet positions, there are some problems they may encounter in dealing with the ministries over the next four years. There’s a strong argument for saying the CDU has a better deal regarding the policy positions that have been developed so far in the coalition agreement. Merkel has been heavily criticised over the distribution of the cabinet posts because she’s given away one more major post to the SFD, than would usually be considered appropriate. Overall the CDU has taken six posts, the chancellor, economics, agriculture, education, defence and health.

    The SPD has also got six ministries, finance and vice chancellor; however the chosen minister from the SPD may struggle to assert their self against the economics minister. They have the foreign ministry, but in practise German foreign policy doesn’t extend much further than beyond the EU. The EU has traditionally popular in Germany, but now since Brexit people have begun to question whether they are paying too much into Europe and what the future of Europe is. When this deal was made; Martin Schulz, a European expert was leader of the SPD, but now he’s dropped out of the party leadership, it’s potentially a bit of a booby trap. They’ve also got work and welfare, which they really wanted as they want to deliver on promises they made to the public during their election campaign.

    The conditions in the coalition however, are not promising in terms of promoting reform. They have justice, consumer protection, environment and family. Although they seem to have a lot of important ministries, there could be many problems for them in the near future. The right wing CSU has also taken change of immigration, which may worry liberals who are sceptical about the possible policies that could be implemented by the party.

    Sputnik: How long do you believe Merkel will remain in power?

    Patricia Hogwood: I think she’ll remain in power as long as she wants. She’s kept herself in power very successfully since 2005, through side-lining any opponents that have come up within the party. Now she seems to have designated Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer; the new, young general secretary as her successor. Nobody will confirm that, but it looks like she’s being trained to be a new Merkel. She tends to follow the same policy preferences as Merkel, the only problem with her is, that she doesn’t really have a public profile at the moment. Having given the finance ministry over to the SPD, there’s no room for Merkel to give Kramp-Karrenbauer this role, but this is really the only question against her name.

    Merkel will probably stay in power for at least the first couple of years of the four year coalition, then she will begin to make it clear who will be the next chancellor candidate, however Merkel has surprised us before, so it’s hard to tell for sure at this moment.

     

     

     

    The views and opinions expressed by Patricia Hogwood are those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Merkel's Party Backs Coalition Deal With Social Democrats
    Merkel: Europe Must Act as a Global Player to Be Taken Seriously
    Putin to Macron, Merkel: Syrian Truce Doesn't Apply to Anti-Terror Ops
    Merkel to Appoint Persistant Party Critic as Germany's Health Minister - Reports
    German Dog Named Lima 'Not Allowed' to Vote on Merkel Coalition as SPD Member
    Tags:
    changes, coalition, policy, Bundestag, Patricia Hogwood, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok