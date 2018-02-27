Register
14:58 GMT +327 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Eurasia

    Eurasia to Soon Become Center of Global Geopolitics - Professor

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Keepscases / Eurasia
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    Professor Sergei A. Karaganov, one of the key economic and foreign policy advisors to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has said that the era of western military dominance is fast dwindling and that India and Russia along with China have an important role to play in the new world order.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Professor Sergei A. Karaganov was invited by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi to deliver a lecture on "The World to Come: The View of Russia on Eurasia." FICCI is celebrating 90 years of its existence.

    "There is a panic within the American elite that they are losing control over the political process. The era of the military superiority of the west is over and economic dominance is crumbling in the absence of this superiority," Karaganov said in his lecture.

    READ MORE: US Shooting Itself in the Foot by Targeting Russia, China, Iran

    Karaganov opined that Eurasia will be the center of world geopolitics soon, and India, Russia, and China will play an important role in this process.

    Upon introducing Professor Karaganov to the elite audience comprised of business leaders and media, FICCI General Secretary Sanjaya Baru said, "Prof. Karaganov is an important and influential member of the Russian Government though he holds no official position and has specialization in Russian foreign and defense policies, security and economic aspects of Russian-European interaction.

    "The unipolar world order which existed between 1991 to 2008 is now over and Russia takes pride in that it played an important role in this process. The era of the bipolar world has no chance of returning and a multipolar world order is in the making," Karaganov said.

    READ MORE: Europe's Security Fears Sign That US 'Dismantling World Order It Helped Create'

    He underlined during his talk that the new set up calls for India to shoulder more responsibility.

    Prof. Sergei A. Karaganov is Dean of the School of International Economics and Foreign Affairs of the National Research University — Higher School of Economics (NRU-HSE).

    The views and opinions expressed by Sergei Karaganov are those of the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Iran Blasts US Allegations Over Missile Supply Amid Anti-Tehran Resolution Veto
    US-Led Coalition: No Value in Russia's Proposal for UN Commission on Raqqa
    Russia, US to Enter New Arms Race if New Start Treaty Not Extended – Ex-Diplomat
    When in Doubt, Blame Moscow: US Officials Claim Russia Hacked Winter Olympics
    Tags:
    Eurasian integration, bipolar system, militant group, multipolar world, America, India, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok