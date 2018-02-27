Register
02:41 GMT +327 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean soldiers (C) take photos towards a South Korean soldier (L) and a US soldier (R) standing before the military demarcation line (lower C) seperating North and South Korea within the Joint Security Area (JSA) at Panmunjom on July 27, 2014

    Opinion Divided on Seoul-Washington Alliance's DPRK Policy - Analyst

    © AFP 2018/ Ed Jones
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    A delegation from North Korea has stated that Pyongyang would be "very willing" to hold talks with Washington in a bid to ease the ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula. With the South Korean president echoing these sentiments, it is now largely up to the US to take matters further.

    Sputnik spoke with Youngmi Kim; lecturer in Korean Studies at the University Of Edinburgh to get her view on the situation.

    Sputnik: Do you believe that talks between North and South Korea; should they take place, would be succeseful?

    Youngmi Kim: It’s a very divided opinion, but I think it actually will ease tensions because a few months before the Olympic Games, tension was extremely high and people were beginning to ask whether a war will break out or not. Now with the North Korean athletes coming down to South Korea, progress has been made so I think this is a good start.

    Although there has been criticism of the South Korean government for being stubborn with the North, with many arguing that the North will never give up its nuclear programme,  I don’t see any other option apart from beginning discussions. To some within the US and South Korea it sounds more like a South-South conflict than a North-South conflict, because many South Koreans are divided over the Korean-US alliance and over the containment or engagement policy towards North Korea.

    Sputnik: What is China’s current role in North Korean-South Korea negotiations?

    Youngmi Kim: I think China’s role is very important because in a way China’s sanctions worked to bring North Korea to come to the table and talk. At the same time, they are trying to implement a two sided strategy, pressuring North Korea with sanctions whilst being one of the only countries supporting the North Korean regime.

    China has traditionally been harsh towards South Korea’s economy, but now they are easing the tensions between each other, so if China, the US and South Korea all had an identical policy towards North Korea, it would be much better for the region.

     

     

     

    The views and opinions expressed by Youngmi Kim do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Wrong Place, Wrong Time: US's New Sanctions Against DPRK Escalate Threat of War
    DPRK Not Ruling Out Co-Hosting Asian Games With South Korea in 2021 - Reports
    DPRK Media Denounces US Plans to Resume War Games With South Korea
    'Until First Bomb Drops': Tillerson Vows to Bring DPRK to Negotiating Table
    ‘Opportunity for Cooperation’ as Seoul Drops Big Dough to Host DPRK Cheerleaders
    Tags:
    accession negotiations, tensions, diplomacy, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up, Up and Away: Sculptures That Defy Gravity Around the World
    Up, Up and Away: Sculptures That Defy Gravity Around the World
    Two Sides of the Medal
    Two Sides of the Medal
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok