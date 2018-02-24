Register
21:19 GMT +324 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An israeli army base is seen on a summit at the Israeli Mount Hermon ski resort, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, on January 21, 2016

    'Israel’s Unit 8200 Plays Extremely Important Role in Foreign Ops' - Scholar

    © AFP 2018/ THOMAS COEX
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    318

    During an American Jewish conference on Wednesday, Israeli PM Netanyahu claimed that Israeli intelligence thwarted an attempt by Daesh terrorists to down an Australian airliner. The Israeli army said one of its intelligence units, named 8200, provided information in 2017 leading to the arrest of two Daesh militants involved in the attempted attack.

    Two brothers, Khaled Khayat and Mahmoud Khayat, were arrested in Sydney and charged with plotting to bring down an Etihad Airways passenger jet scheduled to fly to Abu Dhabi from Sydney in mid-July last year.

    READ MORE: Israeli Op Against Syrian Air Defense 'Most Significant' Since 1982 — General

    Sputnik discussed this with Dr. Ely Karmon, a Senior Research Scholar at The International Institute for Counter-Terrorism and Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Policy and Strategy at The Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya, Israel.

    Sputnik: Could you tell us more about  the Israeli unit that thwarted the attack and saved many lives?

    American drone, downed in Iran
    © REUTERS/ Sepah News.ir/ Handout
    Alleged Iranian Drone Captured By Israel is ‘Copy’ of US’ Sentinel UAV
    Ely Karmon: It is the main SIGINT (signal intelligence) Unit in the Israeli Intelligence Corps. It was formed long ago, practically at the beginning of the formation of the Intelligence Corps; it's probably the biggest unit in intelligence and its speciality is SIGINT — they look for information from digital and SIGINT data on our enemies in the region and, if it is necessary, beyond. 

    Sputnik: How crucial is this unit, the 8200, in Israel's operations abroad? It sounds very important.

    Ely Karmon: It's extremely important, because its main role several years ago was, actually, to prevent war, to give alerts in case of war [with] the main armies that surrounded Israel — the Egyptian Army, the Syrian Army, the Jordanian Army, or even the Iraqi or the Libyan Army — so this was the main role and it had to specialize in military intelligence. In the last 15-20 years and perhaps even before, terrorism, especially international terrorism, has become one of the main strategic threats, [so] it had to also follow targets that would, first of all, threaten directly Israel, but in the work they are doing from day to day, if they find information that threatens our allies, then it clearly uses this information to support [Israel-friendly] countries and institutions.

    Sputnik: Prime Minister Netanyahu has also said that this is one of the many attacks that Israel has prevented in the past, were the attacks also thwarted by this specialist unit 8200 and if so, how?

    Israeli soldiers walk next to mobile artillery units in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Top Israeli General Warns of 'Increased Chances of War' in Golan Heights
    Ely Karmon: From time to time, information on these issues is published, either because there's an interest, like the Prime Minister's interest is to show that Israel is involved in the international community and supports the international community, including far away countries like Australia, and is successful, probably because this information was in no more danger, it was presented or leaked to the media. Several months ago President Trump was accused of leaking to the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, during a meeting, information about a terrorist weapon. It later became known that it was the laptops (laptop bombs) that ISIS had developed to blow up aircraft. Then it became a political affair, because it was considered a breach of the laws of exchange of information, because the Israeli intelligence presented this very secret information to their American counterparts.

    Sputnik: This whole incident happened in July of last year, why is Netanyahu speaking about it just now?

    Ely Karmon: I think first of all because this information is not endangering the source of this specific thwarted attack;  this is an attempt sometimes to deter the terrorists. Also, the fact that ISIS disappeared from the radar as a big organization staged in Syria and now has small fractions around the world including Afghanistan, Libya, perhaps in the Sinai, so this gives us the idea that we must continue and cover, and discover, and thwart the attacks from all these international terrorist organizations. 

    The views and opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bitcoin an Asset, Not a Currency: Israel Issues New Tax Regulation
    Palestine Ready to Exchange Minor Territories With Israel - Abbas
    Iran Vows to ‘Level Tel Aviv’ if Israel Attacks Iranian Targets
    Tags:
    intelligence, attack, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israel, Abu Dhabi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    The Best From 2018's Underwater Photographer of the Year
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok