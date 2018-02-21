Register
22:25 GMT +321 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Defense Meteorological Satellite Program Primary function: Collect terrestrial, space en- vironment and Earth surface data. Dimensions: Approximately 14 ft. long. Weight: 2,545 lbs., includ- ing 592-pound sensor payload.

    Star Wars: Why US, Russia, China Make a Big Deal Out of Hitting Satellites

    © Flickr/ US Air Force
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A country capable of destroying the adversary's satellites would easily gain the upper hand in modern warfare, Sputnik contributor Andrei Kots notes; adding that at present only three countries can target orbital spacecraft. However, not one of them has developed a full-fledged operating anti-satellite defense system yet, he remarks.

    Exactly ten years ago, on February 21, 2008, the US military first shot down a satellite using the RIM-161 Standard Missile 3 (SM-3) system, Sputnik contributor Andrei Kots writes, adding that the experimental strike brought modern warfare to a whole new level.

    In December 2006, the US National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) launched spy satellite USA 193 from Vandenberg Air Force Base. It soon turned out that the spacecraft had problems maintaining orbit, and in 2007 the US Air Force warned that it could eventually fall to Earth.

    Furthermore, according to US officials, the satellite could spill a half ton of toxic hydrazine fuel as a result of the crash. To tackle the problem the Bush administration kicked off operation "Burnt Frost".

    Satellite. (File)
    CC0
    Eyes in the Skies: US Wants Space-Based Missile Defense to Spy on Global Launches
    The USS Lake Erie (CG-70), a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser, equipped with the Aegis combat information management system, was sent to the launch area. Previously, the warship's company had managed to shoot down simulated ballistic missiles warheads with SM-3 interceptors. The USS Lake Erie reached the designated area and successfully hit the satellite, which was moving at a speed of 7.8 kilometers per second. The entire operation, from launch to the target's destruction, took about three minutes, Kots wrote.

    However, some countries did not buy into the Hollywood-style Burnt Frost narrative, the journalist remarked. Moscow regarded the experiment as part of the US-NATO European missile defense project. For its part, China viewed the US operation as a response to Beijing's downing of a disabled satellite at an altitude of about 800 kilometers using an SC-19 interceptor missile in January 2007.

    "The United States and other space powers did not like that China conducted such tests," Alexey Leonkov, a military analyst and editor at the "Arsenal of the Fatherland" magazine, told Sputnik. "Nevertheless, Beijing demonstrated that it could destroy targets of this type [satellites] at any altitude."

    Today, there are only three states capable of shooting down orbital satellites — Russia, China and the United States, however, not one of them has a full-fledged operating anti-satellite defense complex, Kots underscored, adding that the main aim of these systems is to disrupt the adversary's communications in the event of war.

    How Russian Anti-Satellite Weapons Differ From That of US, China

    "American and Chinese interceptor missiles operate under a principle of kinetic strike — they destroy the target by colliding with it," Leonkov explained. "Currently the Pentagon is improving its kinetic weapons and trying to teach them how to maneuver. In this case, they will be capable of correcting the missile's mission after the launch."

    The military analyst specified that, for its part, Russia uses thermonuclear arms to destroy satellites.

    "The advantage of this approach is that following the explosion in space the ionizing radiation and a number of other damaging factors disable not one satellite, but the whole grouping," Leonkov explained, adding that the Pentagon strategy involves massive strikes by anti-satellite missiles, Russia's military relies on isolated attacks by more powerful munitions.

    Image of the Nudol anti-satellite missile system posted on a Russian website.
    © Live Journal
    Pentagon Fears Rapid Advancement of Chinese, Russian Anti-Satellite Weapons
    However, the technical characteristics of Russia's anti-satellite arms remain shrouded in secrecy, although the Russian military willingly shares information about new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) tests with the press, Kots noted.

    During the Cold War era, the USSR developed several programs, the journalist recalled, adding that reportedly the Soviet designers created a space-based "destroyer of satellites" which could carry out an orbital maneuver approaching the target and hitting it using warheads with shrapnel elements.

    As for modern and promising systems, limited information has previously emerged in the media about the anti-ballistic system A-235 PL-19 Nudol developed by JSC Concern VKO Almaz-Antey and the S-500 Prometey surface-to-air missile system, which could possibly target orbital satellites, Kots pointed out.

    "The high effectiveness of [anti-satellite] weapons is not a secret for the military leaders of the world's major powers," Leonkov stressed. "It is hardly surprising that there is so little information about it in the media. The destruction of an adversary's orbital group would deprive it of its satellite communications, the ability to conduct reconnaissance from outer space and use navigation systems. This is a colossal blow to the military fighting efficiency of a modern army."

    The military analyst explained that it is virtually impossible to use high-precision weapons without modern satellites, let alone aviation combat missions. Leonkov recalled that once the Americans were faced with a failure of the GPS navigation system in Iraq and were unable to use satellite maps in the area. They had to take paper maps to plan their operations, the analyst remarked, adding that in the event of war, such a hitch could prove fatal.  

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Planned to Share 'Star Wars' Project With Russia - Reports
    Star Wars Boondoggle Again? Congress Seeks to Revive Space Missile Defense
    NASA Proves Inhabited Star Wars-Like 'Tatooines' Might Actually Exist
    Pentagon Calls to Brace for Star Wars as US Dominance in Space Challenged
    Star Wars 2.0: Pentagon at Full Throttle Toward Militarization of Space
    Tags:
    spacecraft, anti-ballistic missile defense, missile, satellite, Aegis, S-500 Prometey, US Air Force, Almaz-Antey, NASA, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    London Fashion Week in Pictures
    The Best of London Fashion Week
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok