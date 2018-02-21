Russia Not Being Part of Europe Reflects Poor Grasp of History - French Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Michel Vialay, a lawmaker from France's center-right the Republicans party, was surprised by the results of a recent poll that showed that the majority of French, German and UK citizens did not consider Russia as part of Europe, stressing that such an opinion shows limited knowledge of history.

A survey made by the French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP) for Sputnik showed that 65 percent of French, 46 percent of Germans and 52 percent of the UK natives did not view Russia as part of Europe.

"Russia is certainly a part of Europe, it has been a part of the European history for many centuries. Perhaps, the poll's results suggest that some citizens have limited knowledge of history," Michel Vialay, a lawmaker from France's center-right the Republicans party told Sputnik.

Speaking about public opinion in France, Vialay indicated that the survey's results might reflect the negative media coverage of Russian-French relations and the anti-Russian position of former French President Francois Hollande.

"The presidency of Francois Hollande has become a real catastrophe in terms of international relations… I believe that some French nationals have appeared under pressure of Francois Hollande and his government with its anti-Russian position," Vialay explained.

Relations between Moscow and the West deteriorated in 2014 after Crimea's reunification with Russia and amid the crisis in eastern Ukraine. The European Union and the United States imposed restrictive measures against Russian individuals, companies, and economic sectors. Moscow has responded by imposing restrictions on food imports from the countries that supported the sanctions.