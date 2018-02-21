Register
    Pro-government supporters holding a Venezuela's flag attend a rally against U.S President Donald Trump in Caracas, Venezuela August 14, 2017

    Professor Explains How Venezuela Refugee Crisis Can Be Solved

    Opinion
    Amid thousands of fleeing Venezuelans flooding into neighbouring Latin American countries, Sputnik spoke with Francisco Panizza Professor in Latin American and Comparative Politics at LSE to get his take on the current situation.

    Sputnik: What caused the Venezuelan refugee crisis?

    Francisco Panizza: The cause is the economic crisis that’s been going on in the country for the last four years due to economic mismanagement and falling oil prices. This has created a fall in GDP of around 25% and is perhaps one of the worst economic collapses that we’ve seen for a long time, much bigger than what happened in Europe with both Greece and Italy.

    The new Venezuelan cryptocurrency the Petro logo is seen as Minister for University Education, Science and Technology Hugbel Roa talks to the media during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, January 31, 2018
    Venezuela’s New Cryptocurrency Targets Chink in US Economic Armor - Expert
    Sputnik: What other countries have been affected?

    Francisco Panizza: The main impact is of course the impact of economic refugees to these countries.  Particularly in Colombia, this has a very long, porous border with Venezuela. The same can be said to a certain extent with Brazil, so these are the countries that a receiving the majority of refugees.

    There are also refugees in the United States; particularly in Miami, so if you are middle class you can flee to the United States, if you are poor you have no other option apart from Colombia or Brazil.

    Children rummage in garbage on streets of Venezuela
    Venezuela Refugee Influx to Brazil Cannot Be Solved by Military Means – Expert
    Sputnik: What could solve the refugee issue in Venezuela?

    Francisco Panizza: You cannot separate politics from an economic crisis. You can see an increasing authoritarianism growing within Maduro’s government leading to the complete polarisation of the country, but there is no legitimacy with the opposition or the government itself.

    The economic crisis requires a complete change of economic populism that the Maduro government has been implementing  in previous years, which includes a huge deficit in the budget which lead to hyperinflation, that makes it impossible for people to buy even basic things.

    So; there needs to be a change, but as of yet it is unclear where it is going to come from.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

