Register
07:30 GMT +321 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 30, 2018

    Can New Renew UK Party Inspired by Macron Really Impact Brexit?

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville/File Photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sputnik spoke to Professor John Bartle, Professor of Governments at University of Essex about what impact could a new anti-Brexit party have on the UK political landscape.

    Inspired by the rise Emmanuel Macron in France, the new party have launched a campaign to stop Brexit by wanting MP’s to block any deal that the UK government bring back from the EU.

    The Renew party founded last year after Macron’s En Marche! Movement propelled him to power, said its aim would be to target pro-Brexit MPs in constituencies with high levels of support for EU membership. The party say the Brexit decision is Britain’s biggest mistake since World War Two.

    The Renew party has vowed to be the military arm of the Remain campaign, with plans to field more than 200 candidates at the next general election, to ramp up pressure on Brexit MPs in pro-EU constituencies.

    Rotterdam port view. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Peter Dejong
    Dutch Authorities Preparing for Hard Brexit
    Sputnik: They say they have budding MP’s ready to stand in elections, could this be a possible new party in the UK then?

    John Bartle: It’s very easy to establish a political party; it’s very easy to get registered with the electoral commission and to attract certain amount of money and publicity. The main test of the party is to exert pressure on the established parties by being a competitive threat in real elections and here the record is pretty clear, it’s very difficult for parties to exert a great deal of influence over policy or attract much success in real elections whether at local election or by elections or Westminster elections. There is a formidable hurdle to any new party to gaining seats, it’s called the electoral system, very few parties have enough concentrated support in geographical areas in order to win seats, and it’s only those parties who are able to win seats or look like they could be able to win seats that are going to exert a great deal of pressure on policy and get the changes they want.

    Sputnik: Is there space in the UK political landscape for a party to form at the moment and is there enough time for them to achieve their targets of impacting Brexit?

    John Bartle: There have been centrist parties in politics until recently, until 2010 the Liberal Democrats occupied that space of the moderate centre, centre left position, enthusiastic about Britain’s membership of the European Union. Before that, new Labour under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown occupied that position, certainly there is space available for those parties but for also the existing parties. During the 2017 General Election, although Labour was ambivalent in its attitude towards the EU, it succeeded in attracting a lot of support from those people who voted remain, in the referendum. Around half of those who voted to remain, voted Labour at the General Election. Labour has performed the trick of sufficiently vague on its policies about Europe, in order to attract and retain the support of those who voted remain. The question is as things go on and Labour maintains its ambiguity, whether leave voters will start to become disillusioned and start to look for an alternative home, if they do that, there’s another obviously place to look, which is Liberal Democrats. The question there is where the Liberal Democrats have done enough to detoxify themselves from their reputational damage of participation in the coalition government, to attract voters. So even if there is a new party, they will have competition from both Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

    Canvassing materials showing the face of Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, are pictured as she campaigns for the UK general election in the centre of Edinburgh on April 23, 2015
    © AFP 2018/ Andy Buchanan
    Scottish Tory Leader Challenges UK PM’s Brexit Stance
    Sputnik: They say they’ve taken inspiration from Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche party, how difficult is it to start a new political party and could we see something like what we saw in France here in Britain?

    John Bartle: I think it’s very unlikely, the situation in Britain, that this party want to take advantage of is because a lot of people who voted remain are disappointed to be leaving the EU. However if you drill beneath public opinion, you’ll find even those who voted remain, there is little appetite for a second referendum and there is a general sense of although they didn’t like the result, they still accept the result and Britain will leave the European Union. So I think there is maybe some space, maybe some support and maybe some people will be interested or intrigued by what they have got to say, but I don’t think there’s the intensity of feeling among enough people, of enough people concentrated particularly  areas, in order to  propel this new party to survive electorally.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Senior Tory Donors Want PM May to Show Leadership in Brexit Talks
    YouTube Finds No Evidence of Russian Interference in Brexit Referendum
    Boris Johnson Says Second Brexit Referendum Would Make Country a Loser
    Report Saying RT, Sputnik Affected Brexit Attempt to Cover PR Failure - Simonyan
    Tags:
    Brexit, Renew, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok