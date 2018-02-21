Register
04:17 GMT +321 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

    Expert: Proper Avenue Needed For Whistleblowers to Expose Government Wrongdoing

    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In 2016, a CIA officer going by the pseudonym James Pars filed a lawsuit against the agency for allegedly retaliating against him for reporting waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement he witnessed at an undisclosed station overseas.

    According to the lawsuit, Pars noticed that his base chief paid little regard to security concerns and asked him on several occasions to go out shopping to places that were in an active war zone. Fed up with the situation, the agent decided to file a report to his superiors. However, Pars would not fare well — he was later recalled back to the US, stripped of his official position and asked to resign from the agency.

    Speaking to Sputnik Radio's Loud & Clear, Brad Birkenfeld, whistleblower and author of "Lucifer's Banker: The Untold Story of How I Destroyed Swiss Bank Secrecy," told show hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that Pars' situation shows the need for change and the necessity of whistleblower protections in the security sector.

    "The problem here is that there isn't a good mechanism in place," Birkenfeld said. "You can talk about inspector generals investigating, but there isn't a proper avenue for these people to take their grievances forward."

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Whistleblower: Democrats Oppose Nunes Memo Release on Partisan Grounds

    "I think that's the real issue here… that these people are committed, they took an oath to the US Constitution, but yet when they expose the fraud, they're the bad guy and that's the problem with the system," he added.

    When asked what a good solution would be in the matter, Birkenfeld responded by suggesting that Congress needs to step up its game.

    "Congress should step up and change these laws," he told Kiriakou. "What they should be doing is getting rid of the inspector general and putting people in place that are whistleblowers… so they can implement a proper and fair system."

    "It's a difficult task, because obviously not everyone is on board with whistleblowing, but in the end it's the best for our society — a better place to live, a better place for our children and the next generation."

    Related:

    Famed Whistleblower Reveals Extent of US Missile Miscalculations During Cold War
    Whistleblower: FBI, NSA Conspire to Delete Data to Cover Up Their Crimes
    Whistleblower: Expansion of NSA Spy Powers Exposes Bipartisan Hypocrisy
    ‘Data on Everybody’: Whistleblower Warns of Massive Scope of US Surveillance
    Whistleblower Chelsea Manning Registers for US Senate Race
    Tags:
    whistleblower, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok