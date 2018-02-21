Register
04:17 GMT +321 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Flag of the Kurdish YPG self-defense forces on the central street of the city of Afrin, Syria

    Damascus’ Entry Into Afrin Fight ‘a Lesson to Kurds in Who They Can Count On’

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Kurdish forces in Syria and the Syrian government led by President Bashar al-Assad agreed on a plan to allow Syrian government forces into Syria’s Afrin district, currently held by Kurdish forces, this week to fend off the invading Turkish army.

    A Kurdish official told Reuters the troop transfer could be completed as soon as Tuesday, February 20.

    "The one thing that's clear is the determination of the Syrian government to reclaim every last kilometer of Syrian sovereign territory, this is the real story here," Peter Ford, former UK ambassador to Syria, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Tuesday.

    ​"What the Syrian government is doing in Afrin is a lesson, a lesson to the Kurds in who they can count on when the chips are down," Ford noted.

    The complex web of alliances has pitted the US-backed Kurds in Afrin against the army of Ankara, which sees the Kurds as terrorists. The US has consistently blasted the Assad administration, yet now finds itself playing nicely with pro-Syrian government forces who vow to help the Kurds fight off the Turks — the US' NATO ally.

    "Reports of the Syrian government bailing out the Kurds is interesting from a US perspective because Washington sees the Kurds as a counterweight to the Syrian government and Iranian influence generally," the Council on Foreign Relations' Max Abrahms said via Twitter on Sunday.

    The Turkish government has not taken the introduction of the Syrian army to the Afrin region kindly. "If [forces supporting Assad] enter, then for what purpose? If they come to clear it from the [Kurdish] YPG, there are no problems. If they support the terrorists, no one will stop us. This applies to Afrin, Manbij and the east of the Euphrates," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday.

    Fighters from the Kurdish People Protection Unit (YPG) (FILE)
    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Afrin's Kurds Agree With Syrian Gov't for Army to Help Fight Turks - Official

    Varying reports have suggested the Kurds rejected Damascus' help; however, a YPG source told Sputnik that the Kurds had agreed to allow Syrian fighters to help them protect the Syrian city of Afrin.

    "We are urging the Syrian Army to come to protect the Syrian borders from Turkish occupation. Afrin is part of Syria, that's why we have called on the army to stand on guard of the border," a YPG representative told Sputnik.

    Related:

    Turkey-Syria Team-Work is Most Welcome in Afrin Crisis - Iraq Kurdistan Official
    Afrin's Kurds Agree With Syrian Gov't for Army to Help Fight Turks - Official
    If Syrian Forces Enter Afrin, It Will Lead to Catastrophe - Turkish Deputy PM
    WATCH: Alleged Video of Syrian Government Forces Entering Afrin
    Ankara Probing Country of Origin of Weapon That Destroyed Turkish Tank in Afrin
    Tags:
    Syrian army, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Dr Max Abrahms, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Peter Ford, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok