Register
06:14 GMT +320 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 photo, people walk around Oxford University's campus in Oxford, England

    International Bestselling Author Explains Why Tuition Fees Should Be Scrapped

    © AP Photo/ Caroline Spiezio
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Recently, the British education secretary said that tuition fees should reflect career prospects and interest rates should be lowered. Sputnik spoke with international bestselling author and economist, Joss Sheldon. He believes in free education as a basic human right.

    Sputnik: What is your opinion about the price of tuition in England and Wales, and how does it affect the economy?

    Joss Sheldon: I think that education is overpriced, but that any price would be too much. My mum was the daughter of a shopkeeper, very working class. She managed to drag herself up in the world by going to university. She didn’t pay a single penny for board or fees, and it really helped her to climb up the social ladder.

    Graduation
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Education, Business Key to UK Retaining Global Post-Brexit Competitiveness, Report Finds
    That’s the way it should be now. It helped her, it should help my generation and it should help the next generation. The tuition fees should be scrapped entirely.

    Our economy is incredibly inefficient. If you look at how we rate for efficiency, we produce $50 of GDP per hour worked. When compared to France, who produces $60 of GDP per hour worked, and Norway, who produce $80 per hour worked, you can see, we are just not as efficient as we should be. And that is partly because of a lack of investment in infrastructure — in roads, in hospitals — but it’s also, a lack of investment in people. We need to give people the best chance to be the best that they can be — to give them the best chance, and to create a better society for all.

    Sputnik: Would a reduction of certain fees rectify the issue, or could it work to favour humanities courses over more urgent careers such as medicine?

    Joss Sheldon: I think it’s wrong to have different fees for different courses. It’s making it cheaper to have courses which aren’t necessarily productive for the economy. It’s great for people who want to study humanities, but they’re not necessarily going to produce so much on the back of those courses. We need people to become doctors, to become scientists. So we should make it free for everyone.

    A protest against changes to France's university admission rules, Paris
    © Sputnik/ Julien Mattia
    Paris Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Protest Against New Education Plan (PHOTO)
    Sputnik: What does it say about Britain, the fact that we charge up through the eyeballs for something that is essentially a basic human right?

    Joss Sheldon: It doesn't say much! We have some of the most expensive tuition fees in the world. It’s stopping social mobility, its stopping aspiration. It’s stopping happiness. But it doesn’t have to be this way. We only introduced fees in the late 1990’s. It’s been less than 20 years. Another way is possible and I think there is a mass movement now saying enough is enough; we need to scrap these fees. We’re not so good as a country right now but we can be better. And I think there is real hope there as well.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Chinese Youth Continue to Eye US Colleges Despite Skyrocketing Tuition Fee
    Labour's Policy of Scrapping Tuition Fees - a Vote Winner?
    Germany Stands Alone in Offering Free University Tuition, But For How Long?
    Amexit? American Students Flee Country for Lower Tuition, Sane Politics
    Tags:
    tuition fees, education, university, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Creating Mars on Earth: How Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Creating Mars on Earth: Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok