14:24 GMT +318 February 2018
    A Tomahawk cruise missile launches from the bow of the US Navy cruiser USS Philippine Sea at targets throughout Yugoslavia and Kosovo, 24 March, 1999.

    Kosovo's 'Independence' Established 'at the Point of a Tomahawk Cruise Missile'

    © AFP 2018/ US NAVY/Renso AMARIZ
    Opinion
    0 20

    The Serbian breakaway of Kosovo is in the midst of two days of celebrations to mark the tenth anniversary of its declaration of independence. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Marko Gasic, a London-based international affairs commentator and Balkans expert, explained why he felt there was really very little to celebrate.

    The problem, Gasic insisted, was that Kosovo was never intended to become a true independent state. Instead, he said, the breakaway "was always envisioned as a US territory in the heart of Europe," and "set up at the point of a Tomahawk cruise missile bombing all of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, as it was then."

    According to the observer, Serbia and Montenegro, and especially the former, were "destroyed economically in order to allow the US to get this foothold into a strategically vital part of Europe which it felt was necessary in order to continue its program of the encirclement of Russia."

    Montenegrin guards of honor stand between NATO, left, and Montenegro flags during ceremony to mark Montenegro's accession to NATO, in Podgorica, Montenegro, Wednesday, June 7, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Risto Bozovic
    Ask Montenegro: Joining NATO Means Fighting Other People’s Wars For Them
    "So really this is not really a state; this is a territory, almost like an atoll occupied by a superpower, in which the natives are told what to do, and they don't really know anything different other than what they're told," Gasic stressed.

    Sputnik: Kosovars are in a very difficult situation right now, both financially and politically. They need a visa to travel to the European Union; there's huge unemployment, not much investment from outside. What's going on?

    Marko Gasic: Basically, ten years after it was unilaterally proclaimed independent, you've got a so-called state, but in fact very much a failure by any estimate of what a state should consist of. Kosovo has…no independent foreign policy, it has no independent economic activity, it's got over a third of its population unemployed, even after you have all the 'jobs for the boys' in the public administration system. And that's not surprising, because essentially Kosovo's biggest domestic industry is the Western NGOs feeding them, and its biggest export is the drugs that it exports, generally to Europe, and people – women kidnapped, enslaved and exported as sex slaves from all over Eastern Europe.

    It is a scandal in the heart of Europe, and the idea that this criminal fiefdom, which is what Kosovo actually is, and not a state, has replaced a Serbian Jerusalem in terms of Serbia's religious heartland – [this is] a force of evil controlled by the US…

    Police officer arranges packages of cocaine seized on the border with Kosovo in a police lab in Macedonia's capital Skopje, file photo.
    © AP Photo/ Boris Grdanoski
    Police officer arranges packages of cocaine seized on the border with Kosovo in a police lab in Macedonia's capital Skopje, file photo.

    The Albanians [themselves] are essentially US assets – tools of the US; the US doesn't want to negotiate with legitimate rulers of a territory – it wants people who will do what it says. How better to do that than to ensure that criminals are running the show? And they are running the show. According to the EU's own investigators, that's exactly what the political situation in Kosovo is, where Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj was let off twice, because all the witnesses against him were murdered before they could come to the Hague Tribunal for trial. 

    Then we have President Hashim Thaci, the president, who has been accused by Dick Marty, [former member] of the Council of Europe, of being the lead figure in a network of evil consisting of the organ harvesting of live human beings in 1999. These are the people who, instead of instead of being behind bars, are running the show in Kosovo today.

    Ramush Haradinaj, candidate for Prime Minister, of the coalition of the former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) commanders AAK, PDK and NISMA speaks before the press during the Parliamentary elections in Pristina, Kosovo June 11, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Hazir Reka
    Ramush Haradinaj, candidate for Prime Minister, of the coalition of the former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) commanders AAK, PDK and NISMA speaks before the press during the Parliamentary elections in Pristina, Kosovo June 11, 2017.

    Sputnik: Why hasn't the European Union done anything about this?

    Marko Gasic: The European Union cannot do anything in 'America's backyard'. Kosovo is – perhaps we should call it 'Clintonia', or 'USonia', because this is really America in the heart of Europe, and there's nothing the EU can do about it apart from trying to add a civilized veneer to what's going on there.

    People take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Ognen Teofilovski
    Kosovo 'Independence' Anniversary: Region Has Become 'Black Hole of Europe'
    Sputnik: How do you see the whole concept of a normalization of relations between Pristina and Belgrade?

    Marko Gasic: No, I don't see it in terms of normalization. It's difficult to have normal relations with a quasi-narco state run by criminals whose real aim is to remove the remaining Serbians from Kosovo. We should remember that recently, Oliver Ivanovic, a leading moderate Kosovo Serbian politician, was murdered in broad daylight. He was the man trying to find a solution acceptable to both sides in Kosovo itself. So killing him is a message that there's only one side in this debate, the Kosovar Albanian side. And to murder him is too big an act not to have the US deep state authority behind it. 

    As Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic noted in negotiations he was having in Brussels, the message he was getting [from the Kosovar Albanian side] was that 'we don't need to talk to you'. And they don't. They murder your leading politician in Kosovo as a message to the remaining Serbs that they either succumb, or they die, or they go. How can you have normalization of relations with a so-called state which is engaged in that kind of murderous activity towards what has become a minority –that is to say the Serbian population of Kosovo?

    Flowers, candles and a picture of Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic, who was shot dead Tuesday morning by still-unknown assailants, at the scene of the shooting in front of his office in the northern, Serb-dominated part of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Bojan Slavkovic
    Flowers, candles and a picture of Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic, who was shot dead Tuesday morning by still-unknown assailants, at the scene of the shooting in front of his office in the northern, Serb-dominated part of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018

    Sputnik: Where do you think Kosovo will be in the next ten years?

    Marko Gasic: I think Kosovo will be in a largely similar situation as now, but the only question is whether the Serbian population will exist at all in Kosovo, because the only place where Serbians have really survived is in the northern part of Kosovo, in the Mitrovica area, where they have retained control. Wherever the Albanians run by the KLA have established control, the Serbians have been cleansed, that is to say kicked out, murdered, deported, etc., and you've only got little Potemkin villages of occasional Serbians in those Albanian areas. 

    Flames from an explosion light up the Belgrade skyline near a power station after NATO cruise missiles and warplanes attacked Yugoslavia late Wednesday, March 24, 1999
    © AP Photo/ Dimitri Messinis
    US Think Tank Drops Hint the Balkans May Turn Into Hotbed Again in 2018
    This is about creating a mono-ethnic state in the heart of Europe, convenient for the US, for its policy. Some have called it a '51st state of America'; it's not any kind of state of America, because it has no privileges; it's simply a tool of America, and its population sadly did that willingly, but now may be regretting that they've allowed themselves to be part of a process which is so immoral, and for them disastrous economically, morally, and in every other aspect.

    Sputnik: Can you elaborate a bit more on the real motives of the US in this whole situation?

    Marko Gasic: The US was looking to create a military presence in an area of the world where they felt that after the Second World War they failed to establish that presence in terms of encircling Russia, or the Soviet Union as it was initially. The Balkans was a missing piece in the jigsaw. They've now created the biggest military base in the world since Vietnam, precisely in this area, to establish their control geostrategically over the whole area, therefore keeping the Russians out, and making sure that they're encircling the Russians in a way that they hadn't previously done.

    Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo
    © Photo: public domain
    Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo

    Also, when they did this, it was about an attempt to create a role for NATO to operate without United Nations authorization. The idea was to create a false story of Serbian oppression, at a time when Serbia did not have any kind of proper support from outside, and then attack Serbia on that basis. 

    So the idea was to create a NATO independent of the United Nations, which could then attack other countries independently of the will of the United Nations. Serbia was, if you like, the source for Iraq. The Iraqi invasion was based on the bombing of Serbia, and all of these subsequent interventions by the US, which have lacked legitimacy in the world community, represented in the Security Council, have been based on this anti-Serb prototype Conflict #1, which we had in the Balkans. That's been the US aim, and they've succeeded only too well.

    The views and opinions expressed by Marko Gasic are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

