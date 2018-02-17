Register
19:26 GMT +317 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Representation of the Bitcoin virtual currency standing on the PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture, February 3, 2018

    Bitcoin Still in 'the Early Stages of Evolution' – Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Commenting on Bitcoin losing its spot in the limelight after skyrocketing to a record $20,000, Luigi Wewege, Principal of Palmetto Global Ventures, a FinTech School Instructor, and published author of The Digital Banking Revolution told Sputnik that it's too early to speak of Bitcoin development coming to a standstill.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on the current development of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies? Have they entered the period of stagnation?

    Luigi Wewege: I consider the cryptocurrencies in general and Bitcoin in particular so very much in the early stages of evolution.

    The first Bitcoin was mined only in January of 2009 and since then Bitcoin has been pronounced dead thousands of times. 

    The current condition is just another market prediction thought up to what I see is a still a scarce virtual commodity and one that is primarily a risky investment, although beginning to become more mainstream in its adoption and use.

    Sputnik: Do you think the events of last year and the beginning of this year has sort of changed the market for Bitcoin cryptocurrency?

    Luigi Wewege: Well I've seen the current collapse of the value of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies I believe is a shake-out of the market.
    Basically it gained in value very rapidly, over a short period. You know, at the beginning of 2017, Bitcoin was worth around 800 dollars, and right now it's hovering around 9,000 dollars.

    READ MORE: Iceland May Introduce Bitcoin Mining Tax to Counter Soaring Energy Consumption

    The big difference is that a large percentage of the population of countries that are buying bitcoin have not heard about it and a significant subset of their population is non-vested in Bitcoin. The current shake-out will probably remove the casual investors and leave the hard-core investors to continue.

    Hear more about the topic in this edition of our Weekend Special with Luigi Wewege.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bitcoin Bandit: Chicago Trader on Trial For Stealing $2 Mln in Cryptocurrency
    ‘American Intelligence’ Project Bitcoin Could Fall to $300 - Russian Lawmaker
    Syscoin – Bitcoin's Successor? Cheaper Rival Gets Millions in Funds
    European Criminals Laundering Billions With Bitcoin - Europol Head
    Tags:
    cryptocurrencies, investment, popualtion, stagnation, market, Bitcoin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lunar New Year Celebrations Across the Globe
    Lunar New Year Celebrations Across the Globe
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok