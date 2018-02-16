Maidan's Georgian Connection: Will Sniper's Revelations Change West's Attitudes?

Commenting on the recently released testimony by Georgian ex-mercenaries accusing Ukrainian opposition leaders of ordering them to fire on both police and protesters during the 2014 Maidan Revolution in Kiev, Czech political observer Stepan Kotrba said that while testimony seems credible, it is unlikely that the West will believe it.

On February 20, 2014, unidentified snipers opened fire on protesters and police in central Kiev, killing 53 people. Opposition leaders quickly accused the "Yanukovych regime" of involvement, but a follow up investigation never found the perpetrators. This week, Sputnik published explosive testimony by Georgian snipers, shedding new light on the crime.

Speaking to Sputnik Czechia , politics and media expert Stepan Kotrba explained what the snipers' testimony means for Ukrainian authorities and the Western governments that support them.

Sputnik: Four years ago, a mass shooting took place on Maidan Square in Kiev, killing scores of people. Now, new information has been revealed indicating that the snipers were hired by the opposition. What can you say about this?

Kotrba: I would be interested to know what kind of connections exist between the Georgian snipers and former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, his security and secret services. Such information has been circulating in the media since the coup took place. For example, such information was published by an Italian television channel owned by [former Prime Minister Silvio] Berlusconi.

I would also like to see detailed testimony by retired Georgian General Tristan Tsitelashvili, who told media in April 2014 that the snipers who fired on the Maidan were ex-military and security specialists from Saakashvili's structures, led by Giya Baramadze and Givi Targamadze…

These mercenaries are also associated with the so-called 'Georgian Legion', which now fights in eastern Ukraine on Kiev's side.

I would also like to know why [Ukrainian President Petro] Poroshenko's office has shredded a number of documents from the investigation into the shooting.

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin Police officers and opposition supporters are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police.

Sputnik: Will this new evidence change the West's position on the 2014 events and the current authorities in Kiev?

Kotrba: Has anyone in the West really ever believed in a 'people's revolution' in Ukraine? Myths have a knack for surviving even after they are exposed for being false.

This false flag operation was beneficial to the West; thanks to it, Brussels managed to sign an association agreement with Ukraine on conditions unfavorable to Kiev. This also interfered with the construction of China's Silk Road through Ukraine.

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin Police officers are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police. (File)

Sputnik: Do you find it strange at all that the pro-Western opposition in Ukraine used mercenaries to shoot at its own supporters?

Kotrba: The question is, were they really hired by the pro-Western opposition itself, or was it someone from abroad that both hired the mercenaries and paid and controlled the opposition? On the other hand, from a military point of view, there is a certain logic to this. False flag operations do not take place any other way.

The views and opinions expressed by Stepan Kotrba are those of the observer and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.