Register
23:18 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-government protestors evacuate a comrade wouned by a sniper during clashes with the police in the center of Kiev on February 20, 2014

    Maidan's Georgian Connection: Will Sniper's Revelations Change West's Attitudes?

    © AFP 2018/ SERGEI SUPINSKY
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    360

    Commenting on the recently released testimony by Georgian ex-mercenaries accusing Ukrainian opposition leaders of ordering them to fire on both police and protesters during the 2014 Maidan Revolution in Kiev, Czech political observer Stepan Kotrba said that while testimony seems credible, it is unlikely that the West will believe it.

    On February 20, 2014, unidentified snipers opened fire on protesters and police in central Kiev, killing 53 people. Opposition leaders quickly accused the "Yanukovych regime" of involvement, but a follow up investigation never found the perpetrators. This week, Sputnik published explosive testimony by Georgian snipers, shedding new light on the crime. 

    Armed oppositionists seen in the Independence Square, Kiev. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    EXCLUSIVE: 'Shoot at All Targets on Maidan': New Evidence of Georgian Snipers
    Speaking to Sputnik Czechia, politics and media expert Stepan Kotrba explained what the snipers' testimony means for Ukrainian authorities and the Western governments that support them.

    Sputnik: Four years ago, a mass shooting took place on Maidan Square in Kiev, killing scores of people. Now, new information has been revealed indicating that the snipers were hired by the opposition. What can you say about this?

    Kotrba: I would be interested to know what kind of connections exist between the Georgian snipers and former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, his security and secret services. Such information has been circulating in the media since the coup took place. For example, such information was published by an Italian television channel owned by [former Prime Minister Silvio] Berlusconi.

    I would also like to see detailed testimony by retired Georgian General Tristan Tsitelashvili, who told media in April 2014 that the snipers who fired on the Maidan were ex-military and security specialists from Saakashvili's structures, led by Giya Baramadze and Givi Targamadze…

    These mercenaries are also associated with the so-called 'Georgian Legion', which now fights in eastern Ukraine on Kiev's side.

    I would also like to know why [Ukrainian President Petro] Poroshenko's office has shredded a number of documents from the investigation into the shooting.

    Police officers and opposition supporters are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police.
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Police officers and opposition supporters are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police.

    Sputnik: Will this new evidence change the West's position on the 2014 events and the current authorities in Kiev?

    Kotrba: Has anyone in the West really ever believed in a 'people's revolution' in Ukraine? Myths have a knack for surviving even after they are exposed for being false. 

    This false flag operation was beneficial to the West; thanks to it, Brussels managed to sign an association agreement with Ukraine on conditions unfavorable to Kiev. This also interfered with the construction of China's Silk Road through Ukraine.

    Police officers are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Police officers are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police. (File)

    Sputnik: Do you find it strange at all that the pro-Western opposition in Ukraine used mercenaries to shoot at its own supporters?

    Kotrba: The question is, were they really hired by the pro-Western opposition itself, or was it someone from abroad that both hired the mercenaries and paid and controlled the opposition? On the other hand, from a military point of view, there is a certain logic to this. False flag operations do not take place any other way.

    The views and opinions expressed by Stepan Kotrba are those of the observer and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    A protester throws stone on Maidan square in Kiev, Ukraine, Feb 19, 2014
    © Sputnik/ Andrei Stenin
    A protester throws stone on Maidan square in Kiev, Ukraine, Feb 19, 2014

    Related:

    EXCLUSIVE: Georgian Snipers Provide Evidence of Their Role in Maidan Massacre
    EXCLUSIVE: 'Shoot at All Targets on Maidan': New Evidence of Georgian Snipers
    Tags:
    commentary, testimony, Maidan coup, Mikheil Saakashvili, Kiev, Georgia, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok