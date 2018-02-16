Register
17:56 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This is a June 15, 2016 file photo of of traffic crossing the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in the village of Bridgend, Co Donegal Ireland

    Loathing Between DUP - Sinn Fein Likely to Prevent Formation of Gov't - Academic

    © AP Photo/ Brian Lawless/PA, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The collapse of coalition talks between the opposing sides have opened the possibility that Northern Ireland could return to direct rule from London.

    On February 14 negotiations between the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Fein to form a coalition government in Northern Ireland fell through, leading to calls from Lord Trimble, one of the architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement for the UK government to reassume direct control of the country. The 1998 Agreement established a local government in Northern Ireland comprising a power-sharing arrangement between the London-back DUP and Irish-aligned Sinn Fein.

    Professor Roger MacGinty of the University of Manchester's Department of politics told Sputnik that the crisis, which has continued due to disagreement over the level of recognition accorded to the Irish language, thus far has yet to affect the functioning of the country itself.

    "Direct rule gives the DUP and Sinn Fein a safety net. Northern Ireland has been without its devolved government for over a year but public services are still working. To some extent this is cost-free politicking. Bins are still being emptied and the hospital system, while creaking, is just about working," he said.

    While services continue to function, the enduring rivalry between the DUP and Sinn Fein is the primary obstacle to a renewed power-sharing arrangement in Stormont.

    "It is worth stressing the level of antipathy felt between Sinn Fein and the DUP at the leadership levels. They loathe one another and are not in a position where they can be seen to make a deal that could be sold as win/win. They have gotten themselves into a position where they have to be seen to claim a victory over the other side. That does not augur well for a political agreement. They calculated that they would seem weak if they were seen to make a deal with Sinn Fein on a subject that Sinn Fein wants: an act that would give the Irish language special rights. This is about following their own political base," Professor MacGinty explained."

    Power-sharing between the two powers broke down in January 2017, precipitated by the resignation of Sinn Fein leader Martin Guinness.

    The Democratic Unionist Party, who are Prime Minister Theresa May's coalition partners in Westminster have repeatedly threatened the stability of the government due to fears that a potential Brexit transitional agreement between London and Brussels might lessen the institutional links between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom. Such fears led to their nearly sinking such an agreement in December 2017.    

    READ MORE: 'Nobody Wants to Go Back to War': Remembering Northern Ireland's Darkest Moment

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Nobody Wants to Go Back to War': Remembering Northern Ireland's Darkest Moment
    Theresa May Reportedly to Intervene in Stalled Northern Ireland Talks
    EU Says Northern Ireland Will Remain in Single Market After Brexit
    British Northern Ireland Minister Leaves as PM May Braces for Gov’t Shake-Up
    Theresa May Pledges 'Specific Solution' to Northern Ireland Border Row
    Tags:
    Northern Ireland peace process, coalition government, self-rule, Brexit, EU, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Sinn Fein, Theresa May, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok