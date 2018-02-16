Register
04:01 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A law enforcement officer tells anxious family members to move back, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.

    Analyst Skeptical of US Gun Law Reform After Parkland Shooting

    © AP Photo/ Wilfredo Lee
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    One day after the gut-wrenching events of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17, Radio Sputnik analyzed the answer to the question on everyone’s mind: what’s next for gun laws in the US?

    Brian Becker and John Kiriakou of Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear were joined by two guests: Dave Lindorff, an investigative reporter and columnist who has been a frequent critic of the US government, and Gilbert Mercier, author and editor-in-chief of News Junkie Post.

    ​"School shootings are a weekly event in the United States, going back a number of years," said Lindorff. "This is a bigger one than usual, but that's part of the problem. It's so easy for an 18-year-old kid to buy an AR-15 and multiple clips for it that enable him to slaughter so many people in such a short amount of time."

    "You could listen to the noise: he was firing off two or three rounds a second with his semi-automatic AR-15 military assault rifle. Why? If we know that young people's brains aren't even mature enough to have a full impulse control until they're 24- to 26-years-old, and they're starting to deal with the judicial implications of that, and how you punish people for crimes when they don't have the impulse control — and yet we're perfectly happy selling AR-15s to an 18-year-old kid with clearly no impulse control. This is a kid with with mental problems, all these people with mental problems are getting these guns, it's absolutely nuts."

    Florida School Shooting
    © AP Photo/ WPLG-TV via AP
    #GunReformNow: Florida School Shooting Causes Twitter to Erupt in Debate on Gun Control

    "It's not just the nuts who are shooting the guns. It's the nuts that are selling the guns to those who shoot the guns and it's the nuts that are in government and lobbyists who are pushing for keeping these things legally available to people who shouldn't have them."

    Kiriakou brought up the common points of gun control debates that follow mass shootings: banning things like bump fire stocks (which allow semi-automatic firearms to fire faster) or assault rifles that are often used in the deadliest attacks. However, Kiriakou pointed out that over 40 percent of all the world's guns were concentrated in the US, which he saw as the real problem in need of being addressed to end the epidemic of gun violence.

    "Let's start small," replied Lindorff. "We can't even [pass bump stock or assault rifle bans]. If they couldn't ban assault rifles after the totally horrific slaughter of 20 first graders at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, [in 2012] I don't see how we're going to get anywhere with it. That was so horrific and if that didn't get the politicians and the lobbyists embarrassed enough to do something, nothing will."

    Florida School Shooting
    © AP Photo/ AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
    Nikolas Cruz Confesses to Florida School Shooting, Hid Ammunition in Backpack

    Becker then brought up reported ties between alleged Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz and Republic of Florida, a white nationalist and secessionist group that may have provided him with militia training in the past.

    "There's a pretty good cross-linkage between people who own all this really high-powered weaponry and people who are of a white supremacist/fascist slant," said Lindorff. "It's not people on the left, it's a right-wing thing — to say we need our guns to protect us against the government, to protect us against immigrants that are destroying the white race and so on."

    "So that's another reason that it's really hard to get rid of guns, because those people are supported by conservative politicians, Republicans and some Democrats, who feel like they can win these votes from these people and the support of the NRA, which is sort of God to the right-wing nut jobs."

    Gun laws
    CC0
    US Needs to Do More to Enforce Gun Laws Following Florida Shooting - Sessions

    Mercier then took a 'devil's advocate' approach to the debate, bringing up the original reasoning behind the Second Amendment to the Constitution that has enshrined the rights of Americans to own firearms: that such weapons are necessary to protect the citizenry from the overreaches of a tyrannical government.

    Lindorff had an unorthodox response to that common argument. "It's inconceivable, in a police state that would be created by the United States, that citizens would ever be able to outgun the government. The government just has so much weaponry and the ability to use it. We're talking drones that can knock you down from the sky, we're talking about tanks that are used by local police."

    "There's just no way that you're going to outgun the cops and the military that would be called in any kind of a police state. So that's a losing strategy, to say 'let's keep our guns.'"

    Related:

    Suspect in Florida Shooting Member of White Nationalist Group - Reports
    Gun Violence Panic Hits Florida School 12Km Away From Tuesday's Massacre Scene
    Florida's Valentine's Massacre: Facts About Gun Control & Gun Violence in the US
    Putin Sends Telegram of Condolences to Trump Over Shooting at School in Florida
    Valentine's Day Horror: What is Known About Florida School Shooting Spree
    Tags:
    gun control, National Rifle Association (NRA), Nikolas Cruz, Gilbert Mercier, Dave Lindorff, Florida, Parkland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok