Register
01:56 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this May 4, 2017, file photo, the U.S. flag flies in front of the Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington

    Trump’s Budget Proposal ‘Weakens the Country Long Term’ - Expert

    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    US President Donald Trump has submitted a $4.4 trillion proposal to the US Congress that envisages increased defense spending, reduced diplomatic spending and cutting funding for healthcare. Radio Sputnik contacted Michael O'Hanlon from the Brookings Institution to discuss the proposal.

    The multi-trillion-dollar plan includes $688 billion in military funds — a 13 percent increase over the previous year.

    In a letter addressed to Congress accompanying the proposal, Trump said, "the Budget reflects our commitment to the safety, prosperity and security of the American people." The proposal said the National Defense Strategy prioritizes reversing the erosion of the US military advantage in relation to China and Russia.

    Radio Sputnik: Tell me what you think about this new budget proposal that Trump has put forward. How does it fit in with his America First concept and do you think that Congress will support this particular budget?

    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975
    © AP Photo/
    'Bad Policy': US 2019 Defense Budget May Lead to Wasteful Spending – CIA Veteran
    Michael O'Hanlon: On the part of Congress, yes I do, because, as you know, Congress is primarily controlled by the Republicans — the same party as Mr. Trump — and they do have some disagreements with each other, but not so much on this kind of question. There are lots of people in Congress who still have doubts whether Mr. Trump should be president of the US, even within the Republican party; but on issues of budgetary priorities, I believe that the Republicans have pretty much common ground. And they don't need much Democratic help on some these things.

    But, Trump is a little extreme even for some people in Congress, so I think Congress will smooth the edges here: for example, not cut foreign aid quite as deeply or perhaps protect the environmental programs a little more than President Trump would do. I think there will be a bit of change on Capitol Hill.

    The other problem is that we spend far beyond our means. We spend more than we raise in revenue, so we have a huge federal deficit, which I think does not make America great again: it weakens the country long term. This is a big problem with this budget.

    Radio Sputnik: We also have the issue of tax cuts. Where is the money going to come from? Some have accused Trump of saying that the whole reason he put forward that tax plan that got passed was to start axing away at entitlement programs.

    Michael O'Hanlon: I do think there are politics involved in the tax cut. But I don't think it's so much about cutting entitlements, because at least most of the entitlements are not being cut. Some of them that focus on poverty issues — you're right, they are. I think there is some truth to what you say, and I regret it, because these programs aim to help poor or sick people: health care programs, food stamps, that kind of thing. I hope that Congress will push back against some of that.

    But again, because Trump cut taxes, therefore he needs to look for some kind of spending reduction to prevent the deficit from completely blowing up.

    Radio Sputnik: Do you think that Social Security and Medicare will also get the ax?

    Michael O'Hanlon: No, I don't think that they will get the ax, because the politics of doing that are very, very unappealing for either party.  There are a lot of middle-class voters who go to the polls more often, who vote more frequently, and they want these programs retained. Tragically, the programs that will get the cut involve the poorer class as opposed to the middle class.

    Radio Sputnik: The proposal also allocates additional missile defense systems for Poland, Romania and Ukraine. How do you think this will impact relations between Moscow and Washington?

    By Any Means Necessary
    What Trump's Budget Means for Immigration, Healthcare, Infrastructure
    Michael O'Hanlon: As you know, relations are poor now, and Russia is concerned about missile defense. My own view — and I realize that not all your listeners will agree — my own view is that Russia worries too much about American missile defense. I think there are some legitimate disagreements the two countries have on a number of issues, but I think we make too much out of the missile defense. The system we are building is small — it's not that capable, frankly. As an American, I worry more about the system's limitations than its destabilizing attributes.

    There is some diplomatic fighting between Russia and the US that is somewhat artificial and somewhat disengaged from reality. I actually support these [missile] defenses: I think we can do more to reassure Russia, but I don't see the system's capabilities as all that impressive — and certainly not as a match to Russia's arsenal.

    Radio Sputnik: What about the US military receiving over $1 billion in funds to train and equip the Syrian opposition? How do you think this paints the picture of US plans in Syria going forward?

    Michael O'Hanlon: I think what we need to do, given that President [Bashar] al-Assad is not going to leave office — he was not going to leave office ever, and certainly after Russian intervention this has become implausible — we are going to have to work towards some kind of system where parts of the country are governed more autonomously, maybe like several Swiss-like cantons, small little areas of self-governance that will temporarily get around this issue whether Assad is in power or not — Sunni Arab areas or Kurdish areas. Given what these groups have suffered, I don't think it's realistic to ask them to live under Assad's direct rule any longer. I criticize both Russia and the US for our policies toward Syria and I think Russia facilitated some of this — and we wandered about for six years, failing to have a good strategy to end a war.

    I think the only realistic compromise now is some degree of self-governance in these areas and this requires some money for police forces, for economic reconstruction and so forth. Meanwhile Assad's based in office, at least temporarily, in Damascus, but does not control more distant parts of the country. I think it's the only realistic compromise.

    The opinions expressed are those of speaker alone and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik News.

    Related:

    French Budget Minister Faces Second Sex Abuse Accusation in Month
    NCAI: Trump Budget Proposal Clear Retreat From US Commitments to Native Tribes
    Trump Budget Cuts Target Food Programs; Baltimore Police Found Guilty
    US 2019 Budget Favors Foreign Conflicts Over Poor Americans
    Watchdog: Trump's Budget Plan Sentences US Endangered Species to Death
    Tags:
    tax cuts, budget, Congress, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok