Register
14:07 GMT +313 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on July 29, 2017

    'If N Korea Does Another ICBM Test, It Would Be a Red Line for US' - Professor

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said that it was too early to tell if the Olympics can thaw relations between the two Koreas. His comments come as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in for talks in Pyongyang.

    The visit of the South Korean president would be the first meeting between the two Korea's since 2007 and would mark the third inter-Korean summit ever to take place. Sputnik discussed this with Kim Hyun-wook, a professor at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy.

    Sputnik: What is your take on this statement made by Jim Mattis? What consequences could this have on the recent thaw between the Koreas?

    Kim Hyun-wook: This statement clearly shows that the US is also very eager to have a dialogue with North Korea, though the US stance is still very clear that it wants a denuclearization of North Korea. It will not ever allow North Korea to be a nuclear state, because if North Korea does another test of an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) this would be a red line for the United States. It will make it a little bit difficult for the US to provide security to its allies and the alliances in Asia would be at risk, so I think the US wants to stop North Korea from developing ICBM's; and before that, it wants to have a dialogue with North Korea.

    Sputnik: We've also been hearing from the Olympics the news that, after speaking to South Korea's president, Mike Pence, actually, said that there is a possibility of talks between the US and North Korea without conditions. Do you think we're any closer, do you think there's a good chance we'll see this kind of a meeting taking place, now that Mike Pence has made it clear, that this might be an option?

    Kim Hyun-wook: I think that even though Mike Pence, when he came to Korea, he never greeted or shook hands with the North Korean representatives, there might have been some talks with the South Korean representatives and Mike Pence on how to deal with North Korea; what kind of the a diplomatic stance the US has to have under the current circumstances in which there emerges more and more momentum of a dialogue between North Korea, South Korea.

    READ MORE: Kim Jong-un Praises South Korean Hospitality, ‘Warm Climate of Reconciliation'

    The US stance is still clear, it wants denuclearization, it wants to continue its sanctions against North Korea, but I think if ever the dialogue between the United States and North Korea happens with the purpose of denuclearization of North Korea, I don't think the United States will have any negative views on this. The South Korean government's position is also very clear that before the summit meeting between North Korea and South Korea can happen there be should some sort of momentum for denuclearizing North Korea, and in order for that there should be serious talks between North Korea and the United States. I think that this is very positive and profitable dialogue also for the United States, so I think the US is probably expecting something from the current moves. If there doesn't emerge any possibility of North Korea's denuclearization, I think the US will go back to a sanctions-based approach towards North Korea, I don't think there's anything the US would lose.

    Sputnik: The US has been stressing that they're going to continue their policy of applying maximum pressure on Pyongyang, do you think that is really the best strategy, despite South Korean attempts to improve ties with North Korea?

    Kim Hyun-wook: So far the maximum pressure has worked a lot, there has been a tug of war between the United States and North Korea. North Korea wanted to become a nuclear state and completed capabilities of ICBM, the US wants to prevent the North Korean efforts do develop these capabilities, so I think that under the current maximum pressure and sanctions, the North Korea economy has been very much exhausted, it wants to evade sanctions and it wants another chance and opportunity for a dialogue with the United States. It also wants some kind of an economic incentive to be given by South Korea, so I think it has grasped the current opportunity of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Games, during which North Korea can try and make lots of effort to obtain a lot of objectives. If the current Pyeongchang winter Olympic Games serve as a base to the diplomacy of North Korea, South Korea, the US - all these countries, the diplomatic effort is becoming possible and possibly will bring North Korea to the table for denuclearization (talks) and I think the US would welcome it.

    READ MORE: Japan Warns Not to Be Bewitched by N Korean Charm as US Contemplates Talks

    Sputnik: Kim Jong-un's sister delivered a handwritten invitation to South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit Pyongyang, do you see that meeting happening? When do you see it happening? How much can they really accomplish without the US?

    Kim Hyun-wook: I don't think the summit meeting would be possible without the support of the United States. The current Moon Jae-in government's diplomacy is very much balanced, it wants to develop the two Koreas rapprochement and relationship, on the other hand, there's still the importance of the United States' and South Korea's alliance system. I think the Moon Jae-in government's diplomatic efforts have already begun, they would approach North Korea first and persuade North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and under what conditions, and North Korea would possibly talk about the US giving up its anti-North Korea policies and these conditions would be delivered to the United States. And I think a very important mediator role of South Korea should be something that would work for the dialogue between the US and North Korea. After the Olympic Games, maybe in April, there will possibly be US and South Korean joint military exercises, and I think afterward there will be more and more talks, some agenda settings, practical meetings, and maybe in June-July we can expect a meeting between two Koreas.

    The views and opinions expressed by Kim Hyun-wook do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    ICBMs, 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok