Register
21:33 GMT +311 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, attends an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea April 13, 2017

    Kim Jong-Un's Sister 'Could Have Been Ideal Person for Talks' With US - Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj/File Photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    140

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in has met with North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-Jong during her visit to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. Radio Sputnik discussed the significance of the meeting with Tong Zhao, a fellow at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy in Beijing.

    Sputnik: How significant is Kim Jong-Un's sister's visit to South Korea and the meeting with the South's president in particular, in your view?

    Tong Zhao: I think it's a very significant development. Obviously, Miss Kim Yo-Jong, she is the younger sister of Kim Jong-Un that the leader of North Korea has a very close personal relationship with the North Korean top leader and therefore her visit bears special meaning to South Korea. She also delivered a personal invitation from Kim Jong-Un for President Moon Jae-in to visit North Korea sometime this year. And given her high status in North Korea, she would also be an ideal person if the Unites States would like to reach out to North Korea. So, I think the fact that Kim Jong-Un was willing to send his younger sister to South Korea the first time that a family member of the Kim Jong-Un party set foot in South Korea, I think by itself is very significant.

    Sputnik: North Korean leader reportedly invited South Korean president to Pyongyang. How much of a game changer would this meeting be if ever took place?

    Tong Zhao: If it can take place, I think it would represent a major breakthrough in the inter-Korean relationship. The last summit meeting between North Korean and South Korean leaders took place in 2007, more than ten years ago. And if we consider how tense the situation had been just a few weeks ago over the peninsula, this invitation really represents something big. However, I think it's too early to say that this meeting will take place, because ultimately it depends on the attitude of the United States.

    READ MORE: South Korea President Has Rare Meeting With North Leader's Sister

    Sputnik: We know that the Olympic Games is a great medium for connectivity of people and countries and nations. How much do the Olympic Games contribute to the relations between the two neighboring countries? Do you think that these Winter Olympics have been a contributory factor?

    Tong Zhao: Oh, absolutely. I think, both North and South Koreans view these Winter Games as a perfect opportunity to thaw their relations and improve their ties. North Korea's objective is very clear. They showed off their nuclear weapons just one day before the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, and then, still, their athletes were welcomed to these Winter Games. That sends an implicit message that North Korea can maintain its nuclear weapons and still be welcomed by the international community to participate in this important international event. So the North Korean objective is to keep its existing nuclear weapons and then focus on improving its relations with the outside world on that basis.

    Sputnik: What's your particular point of view on President Moon's statement that an early resumption of dialogue between the United States now on the north is needed for the development of the South- and North Korean relationship? How likely is this resumption at this point?

    Tong Zhao: Right now, South Korea is in a very difficult position. President Moon is very sandwiched between the North Korean leader and the American president. He has to cater to the wishes on both sides, and his wiggle-room is very small. We have seen a major improvement in the inter-Korean relationship, but again, as President Moon Jae-in said, in order for the north-south relationship to improve further, it would require a direct talk between North Korea and the United States; it would require some progress in engaging North Korea about its existing nuclear capabilities. North Korea has to make some concessions about its nuclear weapons.

    READ MORE: Pence Sees 'No Daylight' on Need to Continue Isolating North Korea

    That's the precondition for the US talking with North Korea, and all the signals so far we've seen from Washington are very stubborn. The US insists that North Korea has to commit to the denuclearization and be willing to talk about denuclearization before any direct talk can happen. I think the US knows that the sanctions on North Korea will take time to have the full impact on North Korea. The US is not in a hurry to talk with North Korea right now. So I think that makes it less likely that we will see a direct improvement of North Korea-US relations in the near-term future.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    South Korean Prime Minister to Meet North Korean Delegation for Lunch on Sunday
    North Korean DMZ Defector Admits to Killing Someone Before Fleeing to South
    ‘Very Good Day’: North, South Korean Tensions Eased at Border Meeting
    Tags:
    diplomatic crisis, relations, diplomacy, Kim Jong Un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let's Go Party: Carnival in Brazil
    Let's Go Party: Carnival in Brazil
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok