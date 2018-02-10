Register
18:29 GMT +310 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People collect water from shallow wells dug along the Shabelle River bed, which is dry due to drought in Somalia's Shabelle region, March 19, 2016

    'Water Conflicts Could Be a Trigger in a Place Ready to Have War' – Professor

    © REUTERS/ Feisal Omar
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Given that parts of the world are set to face perennial water shortages, some have already warned of the looming danger of so-called water wars. Speaking to Sputnik, Upmanu Lall, Director of the Columbia Water Center and the Alanand Carol Silberstein Professor of Engineering at Columbia University advised against overdramatizing the situation

    Sputnik: So you are an expert on sustainable water management. What do you think of this hypothesis of the danger of water wars eventually emerging?

    Unman Lall: So I think that locally within countries, within many countries, there will be conflicts over water and competition but   I don't foresee wars across country boundaries that are strictly due to water issues.

    Water competition and conflict over views could be a trigger in a place that is already ready to have a war, but I think this concept that water wars will emerge because of declining ground water is really not a reasonable concept, at all.

    Sputnik: One often hears the term sustainable water management. Would you agree that this is very important? Could you define what sustainable water management is?

    Upmanu Lall: There is a lot of talk of sustainable water management, and essentially what people do, is they point out that historically, the way that we have developed and allocated water subsequently led to a decline in water quantity and quality in a region and adverse impacts on the environment.

    And so the idea is that if we were doing sustainable water management – then these things would not happen. However, despite all the talk on that issue, I don't think I can easily point to any place in the world where sustainable water management is actually successfully practiced, with the exception perhaps of Singapore, which is small place and they've managed to create a system which is energy-intensive but in terms of managing all their water resources, it's completely an engineered and managed system and they can control it.

    But beyond that relatively small scale, I don't think there are good examples of people managing their water sustainably in the sense the people talk about.

    Hear more about the topic in this edition of our Weekend Special with Dr. Upmanu Lall.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Make Our Planet Great Again: Trump Casts Doubt on Climate Change Facts
    Will Climate Change Leave Chocolate Out of Menu by 2050?
    Global Warming: Best Climate Change Models Predict Most Alarming Results
    The World’s First Climate Change Report, Now 50, Got it Exactly Right - Report
    Tags:
    management, quality, impact, environment, water
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok