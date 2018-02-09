Register
18:20 GMT +309 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 8 are displayed at its shop in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017

    Commentator Warns of Samsung Losing Profit Due to Smartphone Spat

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    Tehran has reprimanded Samsung Electronics, one of the sponsors of the 2018 Winter Olympics, for refusing to hand its new smartphones to Iranian athletes, allegedly due to sanctions slapped on the Islamic Republic. The move, however, may backfire on Samsung, Iranian sports commentator Mostafa Shoughi has told Sputnik.

    Iranian sports commentator Mostafa Shoughi said that Samsung's reluctance to issue Iranian athletes its new smartphones is "not just a stupid move, but also a gross violation of the National Olympic Committee Charter."

    "The organizers of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, through the event's sponsors, resorted to real discrimination, depriving our athletes of a symbolic, albeit expensive gift[…] The organizers humiliated the national identity, honor and pride of the country. This action indicates complete ignorance [on the part] of the organizers of the 2018 Olympics," Shoughi stressed.

    Referring to Tehran boosting full-fledged cooperation with a number of countries after the signing of the Iran nuclear deal, he said that "apart from the politicization of sports, the organizers of the 2018 Olympics are very far from the political and economic realities that are taking place in the region."

    Galaxy Note 8 Olympic Games phone
    © AP Photo/ Samsung
    Galaxy Note 8 Olympic Games phone

    "They created this precedent, which is devoid of common sense, just to please the US and the West," Shoughi pointed out.

    He recalled that Iran remains a major market for Samsung products, which is why "this psychological blow may backfire on the company and damage its profit."

    READ MORE: EU Reiterates Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal after Trump's Decision

    Shoughi also pointed to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's warning not to use the Samsung phone if the company does not offer apologies.

    "This, in turn, can become a large-scale campaign for the boycott of Samsung products as the Iranian people under any circumstances and in any form will not tolerate the humiliation of their national identity and dignity," Shoighi concluded.

    Speaking on condition of anonymity, an Iranian athlete has, meanwhile, told Sputnik that "Samsung issued a Galaxy Note 8 to all athletes participating in the Olympics, including Iranians" and that it had been Korean authorities who "did not hand in the gadgets to Iranian athletes."

    READ MORE: Athletes From Two Koreas Take Joint Selfies at Olympics (PHOTO)

    The press service of the 2018 Olympics' Organizing Committee, for its part, told Sputnik that "the issue of Samsung phones is the prerogative of the IOC [International Olympic Committee] because neither the Organizing Committee nor Samsung has such rights." 

    2018 Olympic Games. Gangneung Olympic Park
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Let the Games Begin: Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Start Prior to Opening Ceremony (PHOTOS)
    Reuters, in turn, quoted an IOC spokesperson as saying on Friday that "the IOC will provide mobile phones to all athletes of all countries" taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympics, given that "these phones contain essential logistical and competition information for the athletes."

    Earlier, it was reported that Samsung Electronics, which is one of the sponsors of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, is expected to offer at least 4,000 Galaxy Note 8 Olympic Edition phones to all athletes and International Olympic Committee officials, excluding 22 North Korean and four Iranian athletes.

    The Games, which kicked off in the South Korean city of Pyeongchang earlier on Friday, are scheduled to wrap up on February 25.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    S Korean Restaurants Ignore Request to Stop Serving Dog Meat During Olympics
    WATCH N Korea Stages Military Parade on Eve of Olympics' Opening in S Korea
    Norwegian Team Takes Over 6,000 Doses of Asthma Medicine to Olympics - Reports
    US Reportedly Delays ICBM Test Until After Winter Olympics
    Tags:
    sports, national identity, action, discrimination, event, athletes, 2018 Winter Olympic Games, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok