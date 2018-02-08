Register
15:05 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People walk between barb wire fences in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz as thousands of people, mostly youth from all over the world, gather for the annual March of the Living during Holocaust Remembrance Day in Oswiecim, Poland April 24, 2017.

    Poland Finds Itself 'Cornered' After Controversial Holocaust Bill – Politician

    © REUTERS/ Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    512

    Poland has been criticized by the US and Israel after the country's President signed into law a bill that imposes jail terms for suggesting the country was complicit in the Holocaust, it also provides punishment for "crimes of Ukrainian nationalists."

    On Tuesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed amendments to the law on the Institute of National Remembrance, or the so called Holocaust bill. The new amendments impose jail terms of up to three years for suggesting the country was complicit in the Holocaust, or using the phrase "Polish death camps."

    Israel says the law will curb free speech, criminalize basic historical facts and stop any discussion of the role some Poles played in Nazi crimes.

    READ MORE: Polish President Signs Controversial 'Holocaust Bill' Into Law

    Sputnik discussed the issue with Polish politician and independent commentator, Konrad Rękas.

    International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Jewish Museum in Moscow. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ VASILY MAXIMOV
    Israel Mistook Warsaw's 'Holocaust Bill' - Polish Foreign Minister
    Commenting on the law, he stated, "These are the consequences of unilateral foreign policy, the last 28 years of Polish foreign policy. If Poland pursued a flexible foreign policy, a policy of various declarations and adventurism not just in the interests of Poland, but in the interests of other countries like America, we would now have room for maneuver."

    Rekas noted that the US and Israel are now acting deliberately.

    "The Israeli side is well aware of the history of World War II and also knows that this law, even in a minimal sense — although is stupid — is not aimed at Israel or the interests of Jews around the world. And yet, Benjamin Netanyahu condemns Poland, taking advantage of the fact that Poland has no one to turn to and is not protected from the world's existing narrative of combating "universal" anti-Semitism. As a result, Poland has been cornered. And we, unfortunately, deserve this after many years of foolishness of our leaders," the politician said.

    The amendment to the law also includes punishment for "crimes of Ukrainian nationalists." The Polish parliament at the end of January backed the legislative amendments to introduce prison terms and fines for people who support the so-called "Bandera ideology" and those who deny crimes committed by Ukrainian nationalists against the Poles.

    READ MORE: France Blasts Poland for Holocaust Law: 'You Should Not Rewrite History'

    Konrad Rękas told Sputnik that he doesn't believe that legislative acts will help in establishing the historical truth.

    "Unfortunately, these amendments are fatal, because it's impossible to establish historical truths through criminal laws. This always leads to abuse, always leads to unresolved circumstances. This always puts before the courts and prosecutors the task of deciding what is and what is not, a prohibited action. So it's impossible to regulate ideological and historical problems this way. It was fatal to combine these two issues — punishment for Bandera (Ukrainian nationalist) ideology — with other issues."

    The bill isn't just harmful for Ukraine, but for Poland itself according to Rękas.

    "I have no illusions about the amendments, because they don't solve anything in the Polish realities. This doesn't change anything strategically in Poland's policy. This means that Poland will lend power in Kiev. Of course, depending on what directions it will receive from Washington."

    One of the factors contributing to Polish-Ukrainian tensions is Ukraine's own policy, Rękas noted.

    "The behavior of the Ukrainian side is also a factor, the demonstrations throughout Ukraine in recent days, these unprecedented attacks on the Polish consulates, these statements of chauvinistic organizations in Ukraine as well as statements of all representatives of the Poroshenko team, who clearly say that Ukraine should be ready to fight on two fronts. Not only in Donbass, not only with Russia, but also with Poland."

    The new amendments also criminalize the denial of the murder of about 100,000 Poles in Volhynia by units of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) during World War Two and outlaw support for the actions and ideology of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN). Rękas believes that Ukraine needs to stop its nationalism.

    READ MORE: Israeli-Polish Ties Will Not Be Spoiled by Holocaust-Related Row- Analyst

    Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement about Supreme Court legislation at Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, July 24, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel
    Polish President Says He Would Never Allow Poles to be 'Vilified' Over Holocaust
    "There were remarks that Volhynia (the Volhynia massacre of Poles 1943-1945 by ukrainian nationalists) can and should be repeated using the Ukrainian minority in Poland. All this means that Nazism is not a historical, but a current issue in Ukraine. And that's good, otherwise somebody might say: "Well we have added a ban on Bandera ideology to the law and solved the problem", no we haven't. The problem of nationalist ideology will not be solved until it's suppressed in Ukraine. Nazism wasn't suppressed by any political statements. It was necessary to put the Soviet flag on the ruins in Berlin to do that. The same should happen with the Bandera ideology. Until Kiev is liberated and the last red and black flag is burned on the streets of Kiev and Lviv, the issue of nationalism won't be solved."

    During World War II more than three million Jews who lived in pre-war Poland were murdered by the Nazis, accounting for about half of all Jews killed in the Holocaust. The Nazi regime built some of the most notorious concentration camps on Polish soil, including Auschwitz, Treblinka and Belzec.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the commentator and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Israeli-Polish Ties Will Not Be Spoiled by Holocaust-Related Row- Analyst
    France Blasts Poland for Holocaust Law: 'You Should Not Rewrite History'
    Israeli, Polish Prime Ministers Agree to Start Talks on Holocaust Law
    German Sentenced to 18 Months for Making Fun of Holocaust Survivors
    Israel Summons Polish Diplomat Over Holocaust Bill
    Tags:
    Holocaust, bill, United States, Israel, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok