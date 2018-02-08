Register
08:59 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A US Air Force B-52 bomber returning from a mission over Iraq is refueling from a KC-10 plane over the Black Sea, in this Friday, March 28, 2003 photo

    Peace Activist Explains Who Profits From US Nuclear Posture Review

    © AP Photo/ Jockel Finck
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The new US Nuclear Posture Review will boost profits for major military contractors including one that previously employed the man who directed the review, Defense Secretary James Mattis, peace activist Jan Weinberg told Sputnik.

    Washington on Friday released its Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) 2018 which envisages further modernization of US nuclear weaponry, prompting fears among international observers and politicians.

    "I kept it in mind when I read through the Pentagon’s… release of the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review as provided by Secretary of Defense General Jim Mattis (ret.) that… Mattis was previously employed by General Dynamics which is a corporation involved with the manufacturing of nuclear weapons," Weinberg said.

    Weinberg, who is the founder of Show Up! America, a non-profit, said the US government’s ongoing multiple wars around the world and its renewed conventional as well as nuclear armaments programs were proving very profitable for the executives and shareholders of armaments industry corporations.

    Members of Congress, many of whom received lavish campaign contributions from defense contractors and who wanted to bring their operations to their own local districts, were similarly not disposed to ask searching, critical questions about the military buildup, the activist pointed out.

    German Left Party Criticizes US Nuclear Weapons’ Deployment
    © AP Photo/ Charlie Riedel
    Ex-Diplomat Explains Why US Nuclear Posture Likely to Fuel Arms Race
    The new NPR also benefited Lockheed Martin, which is deeply involved in manufacturing nuclear weapons and which also makes the ultra-expensive and long troubled F-35 Lightning II fighters, Weinberg commented.

    "It should come as no surprise that a long-term plan was in place that Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets would be easily adapted to carry nuclear weapon payloads given that Lockheed Martin is one of the manufacturers of nuclear weapons," he said.

    US armament industry corporations had a direct influence on the shaping of foreign policy objectives, Weinberg observed.

    The new doctrine did not mark a departure or U-turn in US defense policy but rather was an extension of policies and tendencies that had been developing under previous presidents, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, he recalled.

    "It is important to understand that the arms race, including the threat of nuclear weapons, between the United States and both Russia and China has been in play for quite some time, even during the Obama administration," he said.

    Obama was awarded the Noble Peace Prize right after becoming president. However, he then promoted a boycott of the United Nation’s deliberations to ban nuclear weapons and even set in motion – well before Trump took office – $1-billion revamping of the nuclear weapons arsenal, Weinberg added.

    "In other words – the Pentagon’s annual Nuclear Posture Review is nothing new, albeit extremely shortsighted and dangerous," he concluded.

    Related:

    Trump Orders Nuclear Posture Review, Enhanced Ballistic Missile Capabilities
    Samantha Power Lecturing on War Crimes is Like Quasimodo Lecturing on Posture
    Japan Highly Appreciates New US Nuclear Posture Review - Foreign Minister
    Alleged Nuclear Posture Review Recognizes Russia's Superiority Over US
    Pentagon Plans No Change of Posture in Qatar Amid Doha's Row With Arab States
    Tags:
    profits, Nuclear Posture Review, General Dynamics, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok