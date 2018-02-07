Register
22:39 GMT +307 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pope Francis leads the Easter mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 16, 2017

    Analysts Explain How China-Vatican Thaw is a Win-Win for Both

    © REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    A thaw between China and the Vatican is playing into hands of both Beijing and the Holy See, analysts told Sputnik, adding that the final obstacle in the way of Sino-Vatican rapprochement – the issue of the appointment of bishops in China – is likely to be solved in the coming months.

    The normalization of relations between China and the Vatican would serve Beijing's geopolitical interests and would increase its influence among EU member states, Boris Malyshev, a researcher at the Center for the Study of Religion (CSR) of the Russian State University of Humanities (RSUH), told Sputnik China.

    The Sino-Vatican rapprochement may similarly benefit the Holy See as it "will lead to the consolidation of the rapidly growing Catholic communities in China," the researcher pointed out. "In recent years, there has been a dynamic development of Catholic communities in China. The number of Catholics is growing, with Chinese Catholics adhering to more conservative, traditional positions."

    China, Vatican Seeking to Restore Relations Cut Off in 1951

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang pauses during a daily briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    China Stresses Its Role in Helping Venezuelan People Amid Criticism from the US
    He noted that as China's influence in the world, including Europe, Africa, and Latin America is growing, the Vatican is seeking to restore diplomatic ties with mainland China, severed in 1951.

    Having defeated Nationalist forces of Chiang Kai-shek, the Chinese Communist Party deported Vatican ambassador Antonio Riberi from Beijing in 1951. The People's Republic of China established the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association (CPCA) to oversee Chinese Catholics. The CPCA did not recognize the authority of Vatican. On the other hand, a parallel "underground Church" emerged in China which pledged its allegiance to the Holy See.

    After the disruption of diplomatic relationship with mainland China, the Holy See has maintained ties with Taiwan — also known as the Republic of China — for more than six decades.

    The recent thaw between Vatican and Beijing has been marked by a framework accord on the appointment of bishops which is due to be signed in the coming months.

    Western Conservatives Up in Arms Over China-Vatican Thaw

    However, Holy See's actions have prompted a storm of criticism from Western conservatives. The American right-leaning National Review dubbed Vatican's efforts to normalize ties with Beijing as the "negotiation with the Devil."

    Speaking to Chinese media outlet Global Times, Massimo Faggioli, Professor of Historical Theology at the Villanova University, suggested that the tensions were primarily fanned by those in the US "who do not like Pope Francis theologically or politically."

    "Criticism coming from the US against Francis' moves toward China is an instrument of the theological opposition to the rest of Francis' pontificate and they are not concerned about China really," Faggioli said.

    According to Malyshev, the West is concerned about China's growing influence in the world.  It appears that, various religious associations, the media and individual priests, primarily in the US have received the order to prevent the normalization of relations between China and the Vatican.

    At the same time, the representatives of China's "underground Church" voiced concerns over Vatican's deal with Beijing, insisting that the underground communities may find themselves "in a bird cage."

    To calm down the situation, Secretary of State of His Holiness Cardinal Pietro Parolin stressed that in the eyes of Vatican "there does not exist two churches in China, but two communities of the faithful calling for a gradual path towards reconciliation and unity".

    Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for ' to the city and to the world') Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017
    © AP Photo/ L'Osservatore Romano/Pool
    Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for ' to the city and to the world') Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017

    'Taiwan's Isolation Will Intensify'

    Meanwhile, international observers and media outlets are citing the Global Times' statement that "Beijing and [the] Vatican will establish diplomatic relations sooner or later."

    Taiwan has raised the alarm over the Vatican's potential restoration of ties with China which could lead to the severance of official relations between Taipei and the Holy See in the light of One China policy, says Yang Mian, a political analyst at the Center for International Relations at the Chinese Institute of Communications.

    "In Europe, [the] Vatican is the only state with which maintains so-called 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan," Yang told Sputnik. "After the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Vatican, the status of Taiwan as a 'diplomatic partner' in Europe will be completely nullified, and in general the number of countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan will be less than 20. Taiwan's isolation will intensify."

    A Chinese man prays during a mass on the eve of Christmas at the South Cathedral official Catholic church in Beijing, China
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    Faithful Flexibility: Catholic Church in China Launches Patriotic Drive as Sino-Vatican Talks Proceed On and Off
    The Chinese political analyst pointed out that Pope Francis openly demonstrates friendly feeling toward China. The main obstacle in the way of China-Vatican rapprochement was the problem of appointing bishops. According to Yang, once the issue is solved China's image among Catholics and Christians in general will be significantly improved.

    "In the past, Western countries often used the contradictions between China and [the] Vatican to fuel tensions among Chinese Catholics and to support the 'illegal' Catholic community in [the country]," the analyst recalled. "The final resolution of the issue of the bishops appointment by China and [the] Vatican, will strike back at the West, which has been engaged in provocations and attacks against China."

    The views and opinions expressed by Boris Malyshev, Yang Mian are those of the analysts and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Divisions Within the Vatican Threaten Catholic Unity?
    Why 62 Catholic Theologians Have Accused Pope Francis of 'Spreading Heresy'
    Russian Orthodox-Roman Catholic Church Relations Enter New Phase
    Catholic Church in China Launches Patriotic Drive as Sino-Vatican Talks Proceed
    Pope Joins a Million Catholic Pilgrims 100 Years After Virgin Mary Sighting
    Tags:
    One China policy, Christians, diplomatic relations, Communist Party of China, Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, Xi Jinping, Vatican City, China, Vatican, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok