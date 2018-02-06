Register
16:23 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Women of the indiginous Embera tribe. (File)

    'Tool to Ensure Woman's Submission': Female Genital Mutilation Drama in Colombia

    © AP Photo/ Zoe Selsky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In the year 2018, female mutilation remains a pressing issue for the Emberá people, a small ethnic group in Colombia. The Emberá adopted the procedure from African communities brought as slaves to the continent; the practice was further taken on by Catholic nuns.

    The United Nations recognizes all procedures involving the partial or total removal of the external female genitalia for non-medical reasons as a violation of human rights of women and girls, and since 2012 the UN General Assembly has been calling for a resolution to eliminate the painful practice.

    READ MORE: Swede Fined for Saying Muslims Are 'Behind Many Rapes' — Reports

    Dayana Domicó, an Emberá woman, Youth Coordinator at National Indigenous Organization of Colombia (NIOC), explained to Sputnik Mundo that female genital mutilation (FGM) is not part of her community’s culture, but the practice is preserved because “clerics, Catholics and evangelists insist on it, imposing an alien way of thinking.”

    Colombia is one of 17 countries (African states), where FGM is practiced in order to deprive women of sexual pleasure out of cultural, religious or any other non-medical reasons. The UN Population Fund has set a goal of eradicating the practice by 2030.

    The NIOC, for its part, has been trying to raise awareness among elderly women and midwives in Colombia’s ethnic communities so that they stop crippling women. The violent practice came to light in 2007 when local mass media published news about an Emberá Chamí, an under-aged girl who died of clitoris removal.

    “And that is when research on the Emberá traditions started, with many elderly people explaining that female mutilation never was a conventional practice for the community, neither in its culture, nor in the views of indigenous people,” said Domicó.

    Nevertheless, the community justifies the procedure as an “indispensable tool” to “ensure women’s purity, loyalty and submission.”

    The United Nations' first all-female peacekeeping force of more than 100 Indian policewomen walks upon arrival at Roberts international airport in Monrovia. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ ISSOUF SANOGO
    India to Double Number of Women Volunteers for UN Peace Missions

    There are 32 prefectures in Colombia, and only three of them, Valle del Cauca, Risaralda and Chocó, practice FGM despite NIOC’s efforts. The organization has been attempting to eradicate the practice by developing projects that emphasize women’s roles and seek to raise awareness of the importance of physical and social immunity.

    READ MORE: Woman Hospitalized After 'Witches' Drop Her Into Boiling Cauldron

    Nearly 300,000 Emberá live in Colombia; the fact that they were constantly being displaced has led to violent attitude towards women throughout history, with many suffering from physical and sexual assaults. Domicó has also stressed that the practice of FGM has even reached a big city such as Bogota.

    The International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation takes place on February 6 as part of the United Nations’ efforts to eradicate FGM and raise people’s awareness.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Female Genital Mutilation, human rights abuse, indigenous peoples, discrimination, United Nations, Colombia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok