Register
14:04 GMT +304 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Newborn baby

    Medic: DNA Therapy Should Make Babies Healthier Without Later Life Complications

    © Flickr/ Katie Tegtmeyer
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    British doctors will create the country’s first three-parent babies for two women who are at risk of passing on incurable genetic diseases to their children.

    The births will not be the first using this technique, but the UK is the only country to have officially approved the use of mitochondrial replacement therapy to prevent children from inheriting mitochondrial diseases. Sputnik discussed the radical therapy with Dr. Philippa Kaye, London-based general practitioner, author and journalist. 

    Sputnik: How has the medical community, especially specialists in the field of fertility and genetics welcomed this news?

    Dr. Philippa Kaye: This news is hugely exciting and I think the gynecologists, the obstetricians and specialists within the community do welcome it because it is being carried out under the auspices ofthe Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority (HFEA), carried out in a country in which it is legal and in which there are safeguards in place and that's the real difference between these cases and the case that happened in Mexico where there isn't follow up in place and that's the real difference here.

    READ MORE: A World's First: Britain Tipped to Approve 'Three-Parent Babies'

    Sputnik: Could you elaborate on the safeguards that you mentioned, what exactly is in place, will these be legal safeguards or what particularly were you referring to?

    Dr. Philippa Kaye: So there are lots of legal safeguards in place about donor sperm or donor eggs, about who has rights to the child. This isn't the same as genetic manipulation that people are concerned about, about designer children, choosing the color of your hair or the color of your skin. The genes involved, the DNA involved here doesn't lead to those things, it simply effects the mitochondria which are the powerhouses of the cell, so it's not the same as all the people that are concerned that we are going to be affecting personality or height or things like that.

    Sputnik: Do you think that the cost will make this really available and does the government, does the NHS subsidize this in any way?

    An adult holding a baby's hand
    CC0
    Study: C-Section Babies More Likely to be Obese, Have Asthma Before Teen Years
    Dr. Philippa Kaye: Depending on the area where you live, depending on your eligibility criteria for treatment like this, but I actually think it is going to be more restricted on the basis of the rarity of mitochondrial diseases than on the basis of cost.

    Sputnik: Can you give us an idea of how many potential parents could stand to benefit from this technology?

    Dr. Philippa Kaye: From my understanding it's exceptionally rare, I've read that these women are like one in two hundred thousand, so it's exceptionally rare.

    Sputnik: Many people before having children do have genetic screening, but how do people understand that they actually run the risk of passing on this damaged DNA, or mitochondrial DNA in any case?

    Dr. Philippa Kaye: These women are aware that they're unwell unfortunately and that they have a specific kind of epilepsy, so you would have to have a diagnosis of a mitochondrial disorder and those are very rare and specializing involved looking at the DNA, so you would have to have a diagnosis of this first, it's not as simple as the breast cancer gene or the cystic fibrosis gene or something that we know very clearly.

    Sputnik: How has the media and the public met this news, have you been hearing a lot of scepticism or resistance from conservative sectors of society?

    Dr. Philippa Kaye: So the media has been reporting this for the past couple of days in all the newspapers, radio stations, television stations, and most of the comments that I have read have been quite positive and on the lines of helping people, in the HFEA (check pls 3.12) there are of course always going to be some people who are concerned about the ethics around it and I think that having that debate is actually healthy to bring those issues to light and to discuss them, but I haven't personally been made aware of lots of dissent about it.

    READ MORE: UK Gives Three-Parent Baby Law The Green Light

    Sputnik: I can imagine that this technique is using a new thinking, a new concept, can we imagine that other genetic disorders will also be able to be treated in a similar way or perhaps a long the same lines, or will this only be effective for mitochondrial disorders?

    Dr. Philippa Kaye: At the moment this is only effective for mitochondrial disorders, but in other genetic disorders that we know about, we use preimplantation genetic diagnosis, but we don't know the genes for everything. Let's take  eye color for example, because people always talk about the development of your baby's eyes. Eye color isn't one simple gene, it's not as simple as if you have this gene so you're going to have it or if you don't have this gene, you don't, so in all conditions where we know the gene and we know the problem we can choose to only put babies in that are not infected, but for most conditions there's more than one gene and it's slightly more complicated. From what we do know, when the genes are in the nucleus of the cell we can use preimplantation genetic diagnosis and now for this, which effects the mitochondrial DNA, which is different, we can now use this new technique. And these babies, if and when hopefully they're born, they will be followed up for the rest of their lives just to check, because the truth is, that right now, when it's something that's the first time, you have to monitor to see if there are any effects later on in life. We don't think that there will be, from all the research that has been done now, but it is safest to keep following them up to get as much information as we can.

    Sputnik: Can you name any complications or difficulties you could possibly see occurring in children later from this procedure?

    Dr. Philippa Kaye: From my understanding of how mitochondria work — no. And actually these babies should be far healthier than if they received the damaged DNA from the mothers, so this should make heathy babies, that's the whole point of it, but we will watch just to be safe.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Philippa Kaye are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    scientific research, DNA, pregnancy, birth, disease, baby, children, health, medicine, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Go-Go, Girls! Beauty of Russian Cheerleaders
    Go-Go, Girls! Beauty of Russian Cheerleaders
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok