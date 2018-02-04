Register
03:02 GMT +304 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The sign of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Headquarters in Lausanne

    Russian Athlete Comments on IOC vs CAS Dispute

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Anrei Ivanovich Chemerkin, Russian heavy athlete, the Olympic champion in the super heavyweight class, shared his views with Sputnik News on the IOC dispute with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

    Chemerkin commented on the Court of Arbitration for Sport's overturning of IOC sanctions against 28 Russian athletes, while upholding sanctions against 11 others.

    "The IOC, with all this shuffle, played an evil joke against itself, because, whatever happens, the sacred should remain sacred: the Olympic movement has been created not to measure political ambitions. Political ambitions outweighed the whole Olympic movement, and the IOC along with it. All this story, with all these courts and investigations, is not really a pretty business," Chemerkin said in an interview to Sputnik.

    ​He also commented on the doping scandal and WADA's controversial investigations on doping tests.

    "These test tubes can be opened by anyone, which shows that there is no secret here. WADA has proven itself insolvent in the doping fight."

    He admitted that, while athletes around the world have their share of violations, most are not banned for life. Usually, violations are resolved with moderate penalties.

    "Foreign athletes have their own share of disqualifications, mistakes, [yet] they are allowed to participate in the Olympics, and nobody is disqualified for life. Yes, there are penalties, there are terms. But [in Russia's case] people are being disqualified for life even without proof; there is no proof, and it, of course, has an effect. To some extent, it hardens the spirit, but I think that this whole situation is not going to see good results. We have athletes with character, and Russia itself is a country with character."

    Talking to Sputnik, Chemerkin shared his hopes for the near future.

    "We want [our athletes] to go [to the South Korea 2018 Winter Olympics], and to perform properly. We would like everything to go the way it should be. What do they want from us: to choke, to suffocate? But not like this, after all: first sanctions, then no sanctions. The whole world is waiting for these Olympics."

    Related:

    IOC Failed to Explain Reasons for Barring 6 Russian Athletes From Olympics
    Japan Issues Travel Warning for Citizens Going to Olympics in South Korea
    Russian Olympic Committee Asks IOC to Invite 15 Russian Athletes to Olympics
    Tags:
    comment, Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), International Olympic Committee (IOC), Anrei Chemerkin, South Korea, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Go-Go, Girls! Beauty of Russian Cheerleaders
    Go-Go, Girls! Beauty of Russian Cheerleaders
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok