Russian Athlete Comments on IOC vs CAS Dispute

Anrei Ivanovich Chemerkin, Russian heavy athlete, the Olympic champion in the super heavyweight class, shared his views with Sputnik News on the IOC dispute with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Chemerkin commented on the Court of Arbitration for Sport's overturning of IOC sanctions against 28 Russian athletes, while upholding sanctions against 11 others.

"The IOC, with all this shuffle, played an evil joke against itself, because, whatever happens, the sacred should remain sacred: the Olympic movement has been created not to measure political ambitions. Political ambitions outweighed the whole Olympic movement, and the IOC along with it. All this story, with all these courts and investigations, is not really a pretty business," Chemerkin said in an interview to Sputnik.

​He also commented on the doping scandal and WADA's controversial investigations on doping tests.

"These test tubes can be opened by anyone, which shows that there is no secret here. WADA has proven itself insolvent in the doping fight."

He admitted that, while athletes around the world have their share of violations, most are not banned for life. Usually, violations are resolved with moderate penalties.

"Foreign athletes have their own share of disqualifications, mistakes, [yet] they are allowed to participate in the Olympics, and nobody is disqualified for life. Yes, there are penalties, there are terms. But [in Russia's case] people are being disqualified for life even without proof; there is no proof, and it, of course, has an effect. To some extent, it hardens the spirit, but I think that this whole situation is not going to see good results. We have athletes with character, and Russia itself is a country with character."

Talking to Sputnik, Chemerkin shared his hopes for the near future.

"We want [our athletes] to go [to the South Korea 2018 Winter Olympics], and to perform properly. We would like everything to go the way it should be. What do they want from us: to choke, to suffocate? But not like this, after all: first sanctions, then no sanctions. The whole world is waiting for these Olympics."