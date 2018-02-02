Register
16:00 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian army soldiers (File)

    Indian Defense Budget Gets Lowest Hike in 6 Decades; Experts Call for a Relook

    © AFP 2018/ Tauseef MUSTAFA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    India on Thursday announced a hike of 7.81 % (1.58% of the GDP) in defense spending. As this may put the armed forces' big-ticket modernization plans in limbo, experts suggest it is high time India relooked the way budget allocations are made for its defense sector.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Narendra Modi government's decision to maintain a near status-quo in the country's defense budget despite high-flying ambitions in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and perceived threats from adversaries has evoked strong reactions from analysts.

    Experts say that the allocations are not only limited as compared to the urgent needs of the military but there is also an urgent need for a change in the way defense budget is managed.

    "The whole system of defense allocation in India is flawed. We should have a roll on budget, a budget that does not lapse and it is critical to the management of Indian defense budget. The budget allocations need to be managed better in India. It must be specific to a head and the allocation should not be linked to the specific financial year," defense expert Lt Gen Shankar Prasad (Retd.) told Sputnik.

    Another defense analyst Brahma Chellany echoed similar opinion on Twitter.

    India's Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
    Nirmala Sitharaman's facebook
    Biggest Arms Deal Great Challenge for India’s New Defense Minister
    Reading out the general budget for the financial year 2018-19 to the Parliament, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley informed that allocations for the defense sector were being hiked to approximately $46.15 billion from last year's $42.18 billion. This includes a capital outlay of $15.55 billion for the purchase of new weapon systems and modernization which is dwarfed by the revenue expenditure (day-to-day running costs, salaries of defense personnel etc) of $ 30.6 billion. The defense budget does not include $17.0 billion separately allocated for payment to pensioners, according to a report published by the Times of India.

    READ MORE: Indian Navy Expected to Push for Second Aircraft Carrier Funding

    The armed forces, incidentally, had sought an allocation of approximately $416 billion over the next five years to ensure requisite military modernization and maintenance, the newspaper report adds.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    India Opens Special Account in Its Annual Budget For Iranian Chabahar Port
    India Announces Marginal Increase in Defense Budget for Next Fiscal
    India's Pre-Budget Document Questions Western Rating Agencies' Methodology
    India’s 2015-2016 Budget to Help Bridge Gap Between Poor, Rich - Ministers
    Tags:
    military expenditure, Defense Procurement, modernization, Indian Armed Forces, Arun Jaitley, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    Cry Some More
    Cry Some More
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok