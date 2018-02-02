Indian Defense Budget Gets Lowest Hike in 6 Decades; Experts Call for a Relook

India on Thursday announced a hike of 7.81 % (1.58% of the GDP) in defense spending. As this may put the armed forces' big-ticket modernization plans in limbo, experts suggest it is high time India relooked the way budget allocations are made for its defense sector.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Narendra Modi government's decision to maintain a near status-quo in the country's defense budget despite high-flying ambitions in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and perceived threats from adversaries has evoked strong reactions from analysts.

Experts say that the allocations are not only limited as compared to the urgent needs of the military but there is also an urgent need for a change in the way defense budget is managed.

"The whole system of defense allocation in India is flawed. We should have a roll on budget, a budget that does not lapse and it is critical to the management of Indian defense budget. The budget allocations need to be managed better in India. It must be specific to a head and the allocation should not be linked to the specific financial year," defense expert Lt Gen Shankar Prasad (Retd.) told Sputnik.

Another defense analyst Brahma Chellany echoed similar opinion on Twitter.

The modest increase unveiled in the budget means India's defense spending will now be just 1.58% of GDP—the lowest since China's 1962 invasion. But bigger defense outlays do not mean greater security. What matters is how the money is spent. India needs wiser (not bigger) spending — Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) February 1, 2018

Reading out the general budget for the financial year 2018-19 to the Parliament, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley informed that allocations for the defense sector were being hiked to approximately $46.15 billion from last year's $42.18 billion. This includes a capital outlay of $15.55 billion for the purchase of new weapon systems and modernization which is dwarfed by the revenue expenditure (day-to-day running costs, salaries of defense personnel etc) of $ 30.6 billion. The defense budget does not include $17.0 billion separately allocated for payment to pensioners, according to a report published by the Times of India.

The armed forces, incidentally, had sought an allocation of approximately $416 billion over the next five years to ensure requisite military modernization and maintenance, the newspaper report adds.

