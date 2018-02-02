Register
15:59 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski

    EXCLUSIVE: McMafia Stereotypes & Huge Opportunities - Tory MP on Russia-UK Links

    © Sputnik/ Evgenia Filimianova
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Russian-British relationship hasn’t always been the smoothest one and lately it has been rocked by comments of UK top politicians. Sputnik caught up with the Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski in the House of Commons to discuss how much room for improvement there really is.

    Earlier this year, the UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson warned of a a potential Russian attack on British infrastructure that could kill "thousands." The Russian Defense ministry has described Williamson's claim as "beyond common sense."

    Another official exchange of opinions took place when Britain's Foreign Minister Boris Johnson visited Moscow end of 2017, meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Johnson said that relations between Moscow and London were going through a "very difficult patch" and brought up UK PM Theresa May's remarks on "the threat that Russia poses" in cyber space. In response, Lavrov stressed he didn't recall any aggressive actions Russia has made against the UK and eventually the two diplomats had to agree to disagree on various issues.

    Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov and the UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filipov
    Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov and the UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

    Speaking exclusively to Sputnik, Daniel Kawczynski, Conservative MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham in Shropshire, discussed the future of the Russian-British partnership. 

    Sputnik: Is there hope for better relations between Britain and Russia?

    Gavin Williamson, right, outside the Ministry of Defence in London after he was named as the new Secretary of State for Defence following the resignation of Sir Michael Fallon who admitted his behaviour had fallen below the high standards required in the role, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ David Mirzoeff
    Why So Hyperbolic? Reasons UK Defense Sec Said What He Said About Russia

    Daniel Kawczynski: I feel that it's very important that Britain engages in the Minsk 2 agreement. I have said that to our own Prime Minister. Minsk 2, in my view, has stalled and we saw a lot of initiative two years ago, when Lukashenko hosted talk in Minsk and Germany and France were both involved.  I think it is very important to get back to that attempt of bringing the two sides to the negotiating table — Russia and Ukraine. The ongoing tension is neither good for Russia, nor Europe.

    I know that Boris Johnson, when he visited Moscow recently, talked about a British desire for more cooperation in space. I met with a British company working with the Russian space program in Kazakhstan. We need to compartmentalize this relationship. Of course there are very strong differences of opinion about Crimea and Lugansk and Donetsk. Until they are resolved we ought to be helping the business community, the cultural and the educational sector. There is a lot happening in terms of scientific and cultural exchanges. I have been to the Pushkin Museum in Moscow, to which some of the greatest British works of art have been lent. We should try to encourage such exchange until we can rectify the difficulties in the political domain.

    Sputnik: What is the role of the Russian community in the UK?

    Daniel Kawczynski: We have a drama series on BBC, called McMafia, a program about all negative stereotypes about Russia — the mafia and the oligarchs. This gives one interpretation but the reality of the situation is that there're many highly-skilled Russian working across many sectors, contributing to our economy and country. We should recognize that contribution, as we do with other cultures that have come to live and settle in the United Kingdom.

    There are huge opportunities. You put together a team of 50 Russian scientists and 50 British scientists, you get a clash of ideas, bringing together two very different characteristics. We need to harness all that talent that both countries have.  

    TILDA: 10 Years of Russian Spring Festival in London
    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kalinnikov
    10 Years of Russian Spring Festival in London: Maslenitsa, Pancakes & Politics

    Sputnik: In a post-Brexit environment, can you see Russia as a potential closer ally? 

    Daniel Kawczynski: When we do pull out of the European Union, it is very important for us to work with our key strategic partners in Central and Eastern Europe, such as Poland and others. They have a concern about Russia and fear Russian expansion. We have a duty as fellow NATO countries to be strong. I like the idea that we are spending more collectively on defense than Russia. I feel that puts us in sensible and secure position from our perspective. On the other hand, we need to engage with Russians to lower tensions. We want to start that trade again between Britain and Russia.

    Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and is an extremely important country for us to engage with on the strategic basis to resolve key international problems. How do we manage a resurgent China, how do we tackle ISIS [Daesh], how do we deal with North Korea — these issues in part will be resolved more effectively with greater cooperation across all members of the UNSC, including Russia. The long-term solution in dealing with ISIS [Daesh] is greater level of dialogue and cooperation with Russia. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    May's Attack on Russia 'Attempt to Demonstrate UK's Importance' on World Stage
    Russian MoD on UK Defense Minister's Claims: 'Beyond Common Sense'
    Boris Johnson and Sergei Lavrov Agree to Disagree
    Tags:
    military, space exploration, science, security, diplomacy, culture, cooperation, Boris Johnson, Sergei Lavrov, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    Cry Some More
    Cry Some More
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok