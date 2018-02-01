Register
17:25 GMT +301 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US. army soldiers stand next a military vehicle in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq, December 27, 2016

    'Security Risk': Can Fitness Trackers Truly Expose Location of Top Secret Bases?

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Pentagon is reviewing information that an online map, which shows the location of people using fitness trackers, also displayed sensitive military data, including possible locations of hi-tech force deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. Sputnik discussed the issue with Edward Farrell from Mercury Information Security Services.

    Sputnik: Here we have this situation that this fitness tracker, that is actually doing some good, is also causing some serious security issues, what can you say about this?

    Edward Farrell: In its current form the security issues are relatively benign and the data in its current form is anonymized and at this point we haven't really been able to establish any factors around time, now that being said, data somewhere would exist that would allow us to identify information associated with an individual or you would also be able to associate the fitness actions that are taking place with a particular time. Now if those two data sets were correlated with the information we have which would fall in the realm of possibility that is when in fact there would be a security risk with the information we've seen presented.

    Sputnik: The report says that you can determine not just the location of US bases, but the names, hometowns of US servicemen in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria using the Strava map and other maps on the internet, now that would seem quite embarrassing and perhaps risky to see this kind of data publicly available, you just start to wonder why didn't the US military see this problem ahead of time and circumvent it?

    READ MORE: DoD 'Reviewing Situation' After Fitness Trackers Reveal Military Bases Locations

    Edward Farrell: […] For the most part the location of these facilities are reasonably well known and as I said before there's actually not been a close association with individual profiles and the data set that was being presented, it's still fairly anonymous, so being able to correlate this with individuals and then correlate their home location is actually in its current form not taking place, but it falls within the realm of possibility. I think is where the concern is going to lie, will this data be associated with individuals or time and events in due cause, I'm not sure with data we've seen so far that will be the case, but it certainly now has been a risk, it's been brought up and thankfully its actually been brought up before it's turned into: ‘Hey we've been able to track a specific individual or a specific event in time and associate it with an individual.’

    Sputnik: How much do privacy issues really endanger US servicemen?

    Edward Farrell: I would say significantly. We had an event several years ago where a photo was posted on social media that was what we call geotagged, so it actually gave the accurate location of US forces and their equipment and was also disclosed in a timely manner which led to a Taliban attack against a series of helicopters that were at a US base at the time. That was several years ago, which had in fact resulted in the US clamping down on the use of social media in war like situations. I think this has just been a new eventuality that has taken place that hasn't presented a significant risk at this stage, but certainly has the potential to do so. So they are aware of it and I think the Americans and certainly militaries worldwide are starting to learn and appreciate these risks as well.

    Sputnik: There's different ways of people to become vulnerable as far as their location and other information, and you mentioned the social media aspect and a lot of social media allows you to check in or to use location information on that social media or its even automatic depending on which social media platform you're using, you have things like games, like the popular games, like Pokemon Go, are these sort of things allowed in the military?

    Edward Farrell: I haven't seen any exploration around privacy in Pokemon Go but if we have a look at the United States say social media platforms, as these proliferate we can certainly see them being used by personnel in the US military and indeed leading into possibly inadvertent use in locations where they're not welcomed.

    Sputnik: What's the problem with Pokemon Go is that is takes pictures of devices and that information is somewhere online, I'm not sure how secure that information is because it does go back to the platform, you know the game.

    Edward Farrell: It does, as I said I haven't done substantial research into Pokemon Go, but I'm aware of a children's app from several years ago that had uploaded information and had not taken appropriate measures to protect that information from unauthorized disclosure. So once again this does fall in the realm of possibility that security measures haven't been taken by the owners of social media platforms to protect the information, and that being said we haven't seen that individual association with the time factor and the data that's being discussed to date for the use with the fitness tracker app but that could certainly as I said fall in the realm of possibility with the current data that we have or certainly other platforms as they're identified and associated with these environments.

    The views and opinions expressed by Edward Farrell are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik’s position.

    Tags:
    intelligence information, fitness tracker, military bases, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok