Register
15:53 GMT +301 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Euro and pound banknotes are seen in front of BREXIT letters in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2017.

    Many Wouldn't Mind UK Being Worse Off If Still Free to Make Decisions – Academic

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Amid soaring pressure on Theresa May, a memo has emerged claiming that if Brexit happens, the UK economy's growth will slow down whatever the deal is. Sputnik has discussed the potential impact of the leak on Brexit talks with Mark Garnett, a politics professor at Lancaster University and author of "From Anger to Apathy: The British Experience."

    Sputnik: This is the information [analytical data on Brexit and its possible outcomes] that is being gathered by the government for the purpose of making decisions regarding Brexit going forward. If it’s bad information, why is this being provided to the government?

    Mark Garnett: You can understand why the government has asked experts to give some kind of guess about the various, different ways, because of course the debate has become so complicated now because there are so many different ways in which the Brexit could evolve. So, the government has wanted to be informed about what would happen in certain cases.

    A general view shows the Spanish city of La Linea de la Concepcion (rear) and the tarmac of the Gibraltar International Airport (bottom L) while tourists stand on the top of the Rock (R) next to the European Union flag, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, September 14, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Jon Nazca
    What is Awaiting Gibraltar Amid Brexit?

    So, you can see why they’ve done this, but at the same time, I think the civil service have always thought that Britain was going to be worse off if we left the European Union, and in a way the debate over the referendum showed that people were more bothered about who makes decisions concerning Britain, that in fact there are a lot of people who would not mind if Britain was a bit worse off if it was still free, perhaps, to take its own decisions.

    People knew that it was a big risk if we voted to leave the EU. And this is just another sign, I think, that the risk is more likely than not to result in bad news for the country. So, in a way it doesn’t change the debate very much but it does, I think, show that the government is on a course which is actually against the best advice that it can get from its own officials.

    And you can see how ludicrous that is that the Prime Minister knows that with every chance of what she is doing is going to be economically damaging for the country and that she is bounded tight by the referendum results and can’t do anything to avoid doing something which she knows is going to probably be economically damaging. 

    READ MORE: Leaked UK Gov't Report on Brexit Only 'Initial' Work — UK PM's Spokesman

    Sputnik: Theresa May also said that it would be wrong to publish any of this official analysis because it could prejudice the negotiations. Do you think that the documents could have any impact on the negotiations? 

    Mark Garnett: I think in the European Union this document will change nothing, because the European Union knows already that the likely event, the likely result will be damage to Britain.

    Also, of course, it will be likely to damage the economic growth of the European Union. So, it’s the situation the European Union is just looking at with a certain amount of despair but in the end they think that Britain will be damaged more than the EU. 

    Sputnik: What will the impact of this leak and the further publication, if that is the case, mean for Brexit and for the UK?

    Mark Garnett: Things are very difficult for the Prime Minister. She is away. That doesn’t make things more difficult. There are rumors that there will be a move against her and this will not help.

    In part, this is another thing which is going to have to be somehow managed. I don’t think it itself will push the Conservative party into forcing a leadership election, however.

    It’s just another sign the opposition is very, very vulnerable. In British politics you can never expect anything, never predict anything. However, this makes it more likely than not that we will have a new prime minister within a few months.

    The views and opinions expressed by Mark Garnett are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik’s position.

    Related:

    UK Government Ministers Pledge to Publish Brexit Impact Assessments
    Brexit Leak: 'UK Treasury Has Lost Credibility' in Making Forecasts – Academic
    Report Calls for Post-Brexit Clampdown on Unskilled Immigration
    New Political Cleavages in Britain Revealed After Brexit Vote
    Tags:
    government, people, EU economy, economy, finance, campaign, Brexit, EU, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok