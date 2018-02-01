Register
01 February 2018
    First French En Marche MP to Speak to Sputnik Talks Migration, Korea Tensions

    Opinion
    France wants to host all people who need political asylum, but refugees should not make this demand if their real motivations are economic, Joachim Son-Forget, the first member of a La Republique en Marche (LREM) party and member of the French Parliament to talk to Sputnik, said in an interview.

    "I should have probably asked for authorization," Son-Forget says with more than a touch of irony. He is the first member of French President Emmanuel Macron's Republique en Marche party to agree to give an interview to Sputnik News.

    Son-Forget underscored that France is still open for asylum seekers, but only if their distress is genuine and not politically motivated.

    "We still want to welcome everyone that needs political asylum; however, people should not, as is the case now, come and ask for political asylum while motivated economically," Son-Forget said.

    ​The lawmaker was referring specifically to Albanians, who recently made up the majority of asylum seekers in France, according to 2017 statistics.

    "At the moment, the migration of Albanians is a large phenomenon and one of the most significant elements of economic migration in France," said Son-Forget, who speaks Albanian and has compiled reports on Albania and Kosovo for the French Foreign Ministry. "The two countries [Albania and France] are in dialogue on this issue."

    The situation in Kosovo, which declared its independence from Serbia in 2008 amid continuing tensions between Serb and Albanian communities, should not be seen "through the prism of Kosovar Albanians and Kosovar Serbs alone," the lawmaker said. "That would be incorrect and that might spark further escalation."

    "Explaining what happened only through ethnic conflict may have a harmful effect on a country that should remain multicultural, even if the Albanians make up a majority," Son-Forget said.

    "It might be that the justice is a bit too slow. Some people find it biased, in a good way. But, if we took democratic commitments upon ourselves […] we must continue to talk to each other, must take part in the same processes and make sure international justice can be more objective."

    He also commented on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

    "One can only welcome the beginning of dialogue between the two Koreas," Son-Forget said.

    "[The situation in North Korea] is a rather complicated international relations issue: on one hand, one must continue to demand compliance with nonproliferation rules, but on the other hand — it is really desirable to ease the tensions on the peninsula," he said.

    "After the [2018 Winter] Olympics, the sanctions against North Korea will still be in place. They remain in place because there is a threat of continuation of [their] ballistic missile and nuclear programs, which worries the permanent members of the UN Security Council."

    'Idiot' and 'Bastard': Bodyguard Lashes Out at French President Macron (VIDEO)
    The French lawmaker stressed that he makes a point of talking to everyone, even though Sputnik and RT have been publicly denounced by his party's founder, Macron.

    Both outlets were barred from having access to Macron as a candidate over allegations of spreading fake news and propaganda. Margarita Simonyan, RT's and Sputnik's editor-in-chief, denounced that decision as an attack on the freedom of speech.

    The opinions expressed in the article are those of speaker alone and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik News.

