Register
23:59 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pro-independence demonstrators wear and hold up masks depicting former regional president Carles Puigdemont during a protest outside the regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, January 30, 2018

    It is Unlikely Catalonia Will Become Independent in Near Future - Lecturer

    © REUTERS/ Sergio Perez
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Catalonia Declares Independence: Consequences (52)
    0 0 0

    The vote for the new regional head of the Catalonia parliament has been postponed as former leader Carlos Puigdemont is still in self-exile. Sputnik spoke to Dr Andrew Dowling, Senior Lecturer in Hispanic Studies at the University of Cardiff, about the latest developments and what it means for the future of the region.

    Sputnik: There seems to be a standoff between the Catalan government and Madrid over who will be presidency. What’s likely to happen next then?

    Andrew Dowling: Well I think the maximum the Catalan independence forces can hope for is somehow they achieve a mechanism of appointing as President temporarily Carlo Puigdemont because it’s almost impossible that he can officially recognised as the President of Catalonia. It’s going to be very difficult to even achieve that mechanism because the Spanish Supreme Court is currently making a judgement that it’s due to give any day now on whether that mechanism is possible.

    READ MORE: Madrid Vows to Appeal Puigdemont's Nomination as Catalan Presidential Candidate

    I think so far its advantage Madrid, its advantage with the government of Madrid and it does seem highly unlikely I think at this stage now that Carlos Puigdemont is going to be successfully reappointed as President of Catalonia.

    Sputnik: Without a presidential candidate then could we see yet another round of elections?

    Andrew Dowling: Yes and I mean the people surrounding Puigdemont and his allies are happy if you want to see further elections, but the problem is actual pro-independence forces in Catalonia are internally divided. Some people think the most important thing is to regain control of their own regional government, where as other people think and particularly around Puigdemont, think the real goal should be to make Spain internationally embarrassed, continue to put pressure on Spain and that should be the goal of the independent forces which will include the calling of new elections. The clock is ticking, they’ve potentially got two months before they have to call elections. I think it’s definitely risen up the scenarios that we may see elections taking place again.

    READ MORE: Former Catalan President Puigdemont Says Political Allies Sacrificed Him

    Sputnik: Do you think the Puigdemont could ever return and lead Catalonia to independence? 

    Andrew Dowling: I think the independence movement really hasn't grown since 2015, I mean essentially in the elections in December 2017, they replicated the result they had in September 2015, which was 47.5% of Catalans voted explicitly for Pro-independence forces. I think until they reach a higher majority of Catalans, well above 50%, I think it's almost impossible for them to achieve independence in the foreseeable future, partly because it's been absolutely clear in the past two or three months that Catalonia has no international support.

    The parliament declared independence on the 27th of October but not one country in the world recognised that declaration. So they've got problems in that they haven't got what's called a social majority, a clear majority of the population in favour of independence and they haven't got any international support. I think for the next two or three years an independent Catalonia is a very low probability.

    The views and opinions expressed by Andrew Dowling are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Catalonia Declares Independence: Consequences (52)

    Related:

    Catalan Ex-Head Says Able to Run Regional Gov't Via Internet if Re-elected
    Catalan Pro-Independence Parties See Only Puigdemont as Region's President
    Puigdemont's Supporters Break Through Police Barricade to Catalan Parliament
    Tags:
    Carles Puigdemont, Catalonia, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok