Register
23:59 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Matteo Salvini

    Italian Election: It's Incredibly Uncertain What the Outcome Will Be - Professor

    © AFP 2018/ TIZIANA FABI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Eurosceptic politician Matteo Salvini is among the favourites to win the upcoming Italian elections, as it seems that many within the country are frustrated with Brussel’s policies. Sputnik spoke with James Newell, Professor of Politics at the University of Salford, to hear his views on whether Italy could leave the bloc.

    Sputnik: Is Matteo Salvini likely to be elected? And what are his policies?

    James Newell: Salvini could be elected. It's incredibly uncertain what the outcome will be, I don't think there's anybody who'd be willing to place any significant bet on the outcome. His polling figures are currently high and he's part of a coalition with Silvio Berlusconi and they're in disagreement as to who should become prime minister after the election. 

    The center-right coalition is currently ahead in the opinion polls but the electoral system is such that unless a coalition manages to win about forty percent of the vote, it's unlikely to have an overall majority.

    The electoral system is also a new one that was introduced last year, it's a combined proportional majority system and it's very uncertain what its effects will be.

    READ MORE: Salvini, Italy's "Farage" Threatens Brussels With "Italexit" Ahead of Elections

    What Salvini's been trying to do, is to enhance his parties unique selling point by taking a very euro sceptical stance in the election campaign, he's even gone as far as to promise to reintroduce tariffs and to refuse to respect the EU's fiscal compact, so perhaps there are echoes of Donald Trump there.

    What he's trying to do as a right wing populist, is to spearhead popular resentment over Italy's economy and regarding the migration crisis in the direction of Brussels.

    Sputnik: Could Italy actually conduct an EU membership referendum and leave the EU?

    James Newell: That is extremely unlikely because the Italian constitution specifically precludes holding referenda on international treaties.  Now of course you could engineer a constitutional change to make that possible, but that would be very difficult given the cumbersome nature of the process of constitutional reform in Italy requiring two thirds majority in both houses of parliament and a double vote each time.

    If you don't get that, you have to have a referendum on post constitutional change itself and of course last September we saw the latest attempt at a referendum fail spectacularly, leading to the resignation of the then prime minister; Matteo Renzi, so it would be very difficult indeed.

    Sputnik: Has EU membership for Italy been positive or Negative?

    James Newell: Italy has faced considerable problems with economic growth for a long period of time, for at least the past two decades it's lagged behind the European average, they have a massive level of public debt, which restricts the freedom of movement of governments to invest in the kind of infrastructure projects which might help generate the growth and help business.

    On the other hand, it's no longer possible for governments to help Italian industries become more competitive in world markets by devaluing the currency, so in that respect Italy may well have been better off without having been a member of the single currency.

    The views and opinions expressed by James Newell are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Abolish Something': Italians Have Their Say on Election Campaign Promises
    Right-Wingers Want an End to Anti-Russian Sanctions Ahead of Italian Elections
    Italian Intesa Sanpaolo Group Interested in Russian Electric Power Projects
    Italian Right Scores Huge Election Victory, Plans to Scrap 'Idiotic Sanctions'
    Tags:
    Matteo Salvini, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok