Register
20:02 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Euro and pound banknotes are seen in front of BREXIT letters in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2017.

    Brexit Leak: 'UK Treasury Has Lost Credibility' in Making Forecasts – Academic

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A new leaked Brexit study, prepared by the UK Treasury, has predicted that the withdrawal from the EU would inflict dramatic damage on British economy. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Professor David Paton, Chair of Industrial Economics at Nottingham University Business School, suggested that the report failed to shed light on the upside of Brexit.

    Sputnik: How accurate do you think the leaked economic forecast titled "EU Exit Analysis — Cross Whitehall Briefing" is?

    David Paton: It's a leak, so we have not seen the actual details, but it seems that this forecast has come from the Treasury. And the problem is that the Treasury has really lost credibility when it comes to making forecasts. They made similar forecasts before the [Brexit] referendum suggesting that immediately, the UK voted leaving the EU would be a big hit to GDP [gross domestic product] that an immediate recession, unemployment would go up by 500,000 or so. Since then we have actually seen a reverse, we've seen companies continuing to invest in the UK, we've seen unemployment going down to record lows. So the problem now is making sort of similar forecasts at this stage have people going to take them with a pinch of salt, saying if they got it so wrong before why should these forecasts be right.

    READ MORE: UK Gov't Analysis on Brexit: Not Much of Surprise — Political Commentator

    Sputnik: Critics say that the economic modeling was very speculative. Would you say that that might be the case as well?

    David Paton: Yes, I mean all economic modeling is to a certain extent. It's quite brave to make forecasts about what will happen in fifteen years-time given the difficulties this economy has had in forecasting the next six months. Clearly any forecast like this is speculative. Of course you've got to make some effort to look at various different scenarios, I think the problem with these type of approaches that we've seen from the Treasury — without seeing the details it's difficult to be certain — is that they tend to make the assumptions that, for example, that leaving the EU on World Trade Organization's terms will inevitably mean a reduction in trade and that will feed through to GDP.

    READ MORE: Report Calls for Post-Brexit Clampdown on Unskilled Immigration

    Of course, that's not necessarily the case, it all depends on what the relationship is with the rest of the world. The EU is a customs union, so it exists to try to keep goods out or make goods coming from outside the EU more expensive. So outside the EU, the UK will have a range of possibilities that it can choose to do. So it could, for example, to make imports cheaper on things like clothing, and footwear and food which over the course would give a boost to the UK economy. So lots of these forecasts would depend on the sort of assumptions and scenarios you decide to model. And without seeing what the Treasury has done we can't be certain but what I've heard sounds like they have not really modeled the sort of upside of leaving the EU.

    Sputnik: Does this report in any way coincide with any of the reporting that has been done by such companies as S&P, Moody's, and Fitch?

    David Paton: Yes, it does coincide with some of the economic modeling that has been going on by organizations like S&P there is a range of estimates out there on this. So the Economists for Free Trade, for example, have estimated that leaving the EU based on WTO terms when we can decide to go for free trade could actually boost GDP over time by 5 percent or so. You have a range of outcomes and it sounds like this Treasury forecast is sort of erring on the pessimistic side. […]

    The views and opinions expressed by David Paton are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.   

    Related:

    UK, China Launch Trade, Investment Review to Deepen Ties - UK Prime Minister
    UK PM Theresa May Says She's 'Not a Quitter', Setting Twitter Afire
    UK Gov't Analysis on Brexit: Not Much of Surprise - Political Commentator
    Emergence of New Figures First Step to Combat Hate Crime in UK - Specialist
    UK Court of Appeal Reportedly Rules Bill on State Surveillance Program Unlawful
    Tags:
    Brexit, GDP, UK Treasury, European Union, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok