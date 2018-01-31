Register
20:04 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018

    'State of the Union Could Be Read as Groundwork for US Strike on DPRK' – Analyst

    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    625

    At Tuesday's State of the Union address, President Trump warned that he would put "maximum pressure" on North Korea, and not repeat the "mistakes of past administrations" over Pyongyang's nuclear program. Dr. Andrew O'Neil, DPRK analyst at Australia's Griffith University, spoke to Sputnik about which of Trump's rhetoric was worth taking seriously.

    Sputnik: In his State of the Union address, President Trump stressed that the US must revamp and modernize its nuclear arsenal, but also said that he hopes the US would never have to resort to using it. What are your thoughts about this statement? How worrisome is it in context of the tensions between the US and North Korea?

    Andrew O'Neil: It's important to emphasize that President Trump and his administration have veered between quite combative rhetoric on North Korea, and at other times have embraced a rather conciliatory position to North Korea. I think what we saw with Trump's State of the Union address was the more combative side of the administration's position.

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 30, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Leah Millis
    'Max Pressure' on N Korea and Other Highlights of Trump's State of the Union Address
    We know through some fairly reliable media reports that there has been a significant amount of debate within the administration and within government agencies over the merits and potential costs of a limited military strike on North Korea. So I think what we saw in Donald Trump's State of the Union address could be read as setting the groundwork for a military strike against North Korea. 

    On the other hand, the president has used a lot tougher rhetoric in the past, so maybe we shouldn't read too much into it. [That being said], I think the president was fairly unequivocal that we are reaching a point now where he has to reach a decision one way or the other whether to strike North Korea, and one would have to say, judging on his rhetoric, and judging from all the recent reports, that the administration is probably moving closer to authorizing limited military action against North Korea's weapons of mass destruction.

    In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, center, flies over the Korean Peninsula with South Korean fighter jets F-16, F-15K and U.S. fighter jets F-35A, F35B during their combined aerial exercise Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The United States flew a B-1B supersonic bomber over South Korea on Wednesday as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, a clear warning after North Korea last week tested its biggest and most powerful missile yet.
    © AP Photo/ South Korea Defense Ministry
    In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, center, flies over the Korean Peninsula with South Korean fighter jets F-16, F-15K and U.S. fighter jets F-35A, F35B during their combined aerial exercise Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The United States flew a B-1B supersonic bomber over South Korea on Wednesday as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, a clear warning after North Korea last week tested its biggest and most powerful missile yet.

    Sputnik: During his speech, Trump specifically praised North Korean defector Ji Seong-ho. How much is that going to anger Pyongyang, and undermine the thawing of relations between Seoul and Pyongyang?

    Andrew O'Neil: This could go one of two ways. The first is that Pyongyang chooses to ignore what was a fairly pointed, staged event by Donald Trump clearly aimed at angering Pyongyang and possibly driving a wedge between the South and the North.

    On the other hand, a lot of US administrations make a point around human rights. There is a very strong human rights community in the United States. There is also a very strong evangelical community that Donald Trump at times has struggled to win over, and I think that parading this individual, a born again Christian, at a State of the Union address perhaps is aimed at cohering that community in favor of a military strike against North Korea.

    We don't know for sure. We simply don't know what President Trump is thinking. We know what he's saying, but again, I think that what the record shows is that talk is pretty cheap. The administration has floated a range of options publically, but it doesn't mean it's actually going to launch military action. That would be a significant step.

    What I think is risky is if the North decides to undertake further tests, and to potentially deploy a mobile ICBM system. I think then we would basically be on the cusp of war. If that did occur, I think Trump would have no choice to convert his rhetoric into action.

    Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile
    Korean Central News Agency
    Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile

    Sputnik: Some commentators who watched the State of the Union speech have said that in many ways, Trump seemed to be posturing himself in ways similar to the posturing that we saw prior to the invasion of Iraq. To many people, a lot of this stuff sounded very much like a hint about regime change. Did you get that impression at all?

    Andrew O'Neil: I think yes, of course. There's the possibility that he is trying to soften up the US public for a war, for regime change. 

    On the other hand, this is one more statement in a long line of combative statements since Donald Trump came into office in January of last year. It's also important to understand that he's coming out with a range of conciliatory statements toward the North as well. So he's pulling passive aggressive levers in an effort to what he thinks will manipulate Kim Jong-un's perceptions of him as being a strong, resolute leader who won't compromise or negotiate, as Obama and previous presidents did. 

    Representative Mike Pompeo pauses as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence hearing on his nomination to head the CIA on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Different Day, Same Song: CIA Director Claims North Korea Months Away from Being Able to Strike US
    The risk with that is that Donald Trump paints himself into a corner, and if the North does do something highly provocative, he kind of has to act. Otherwise, the credibility of his tough statements is at risk of being completely undermined. 

    Whether he recognizes that or not, or whether he thinks that the tough rhetoric he's coming out with will deter and shape the North's behavior to be more compliant with Washington's wishes [is another story]. He probably genuinely believes that is going to happen. But the risk is that this may backfire, and he may have no choice but to undertake military action to uphold his own personal credibility.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Andrew O'Neil are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    A North Korean woman is reflected in a rain puddle as she walks past the country's national flag along the Kim Il Sung Square on Sunday, July 21, 2013, downtown Pyongyang, North Korea
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    'True Identity': Pyongyang Slams US as 'Gross Violator of Human Rights'
    In its annual report on US human rights violations, released to coincide with President Trump's speech, North Korea accused Washington of "kicking up the human rights racket" but failing to "camouflage its true identity as the gross violator of human rights." Pointing to social and economic problems in the US including "racial discrimination and misanthropy," the report claimed that working —class Americans faced job loss, the loss of their homes, and soaring medical fees, while the Trump administration's policies have served "the interests of a handful of the rich circles."

    The US State Department issues its own annual reports on human rights around the world, regularly ranking North Korea among the world's worst offenders. In his tribute to Ji Seong-ho on Tuesday, Trump said that the defector's "great sacrifice is an inspiration to us all," as the hall greeted Ji with a standing ovation.

    Related:

    Russia Closer to North Korea's Nuclear Test Range Than Other Countries - Envoy
    'Max Pressure' on N Korea: Highlights of Trump's State of the Union Address
    Oil Embargo May Be Forcing North Korea to Curtail Usual Military Exercises
    CIA Director Claims North Korea Months Away from Being Able to Strike US
    Tags:
    expert commentary, expert analysis, State of the Union, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok