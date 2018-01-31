Register
04:24 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mike Pompeo

    CIA Prediction of Russian Meddling in US Midterm Elections ‘Nonsense’

    © AFP 2018/ SAUL LOEB
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    CIA Director Mike Pompeo is convinced Russia is seeking to meddle in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections, and, of course, nobody in the US intelligence community has ever lied to the public.

    "I have every expectation that they will continue to try and do that," Pompeo told the BBC when asked about possible "Russian meddling" in the midterms. "But I'm confident that America will be able to have a free and fair election, that we will push back in a way that is sufficiently robust, that the impact they have on our election won't be great," the director said in an interview published Monday.

    Not everyone has been receptive of the CIA chief's claims. A general attitude of skepticism toward statements by intelligence agency heads has been motivated in no small sense by the US intelligence community's insistence, for example, that former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.

    "They're not going to go after the US congressional elections. The idea is nonsense," Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief of the Duran, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Tuesday. Furthermore, "the idea is nonsense that [the Russians] interfered to any significant degree, in any deliberate way, in the US presidential elections," Mercouris said, expressing a view shared by former CIA analyst Ray McGovern and ex-NSA officer Bill Binney.

    ​It would certainly not be the first time the agency misled the public. The CIA later "lied to its overseers and the public" about the efficacy of torture, outgoing Colorado Senator Mark Udall said in his last speech after losing his seat in 2014.

    Lying to the public is nearly essential to what the CIA does. A CIA veteran who worked at the agency from 1952 to 1977 explained to a Kentucky newspaper more than 30 years ago that the agency's intentional misinformation campaigns are aimed at gaining support for US foreign policy initiatives.

    "Donald Trump won the 2016 election — and it wasn't because of the Russians. After more than a year of extensive investigations, there is not one iota of evidence the election results were hacked or otherwise successfully manipulated by the Russians or anyone else," writes Hans von Spakovsky, formerly a Justice Department attorney and commissioner of the Federal Election Commission under President George W Bush.

    Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia Does Not Aim to Meddle in 2018 US Election as CIA Chief Alleges - Envoy

    "The Russian government did not, through any cyber intrusion, alter ballots, ballot counts or reporting of election results," said Jeh Johnson, secretary of homeland security from 2013 to 2017, in written testimony to the House Intelligence Committee last June.

    Perhaps the most pertinent question is, then, why we should believe Pompeo now?

    Related:

    Ex-CIA Officer: Page Testimony May Entangle Jeff Sessions in 'Russia Gate' Net
    Flynn Investigation Part of ‘Great Sleight of Hand’ That is Russia Gate
    Russia Gate Saga Continues: Trump Adviser Page's Latest Revelations
    WATCH: Liberal CNN Pundit Admits Trump-Russia-Gate Is a ‘Nothing Burger’
    Putin Inaugurates First Oil Shipment Via Russia's New Arctic Gate Terminal
    Tags:
    "Russian meddling", NSA, CIA, Ray McGovern, William Binney, Pompeo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok