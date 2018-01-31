Register
14:26 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London on May 19, 2017.

    'Brilliant Idea' on Assange, Ecuador and Britain: Is the Matter Headed to ICJ?

    © AFP 2018/ Daniel Leal-Olivas
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    140

    With no luck so far in ending Julian Assange’s confinement at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, could taking it up a notch - at the Hague – be the direction the South American country and the whistleblower’s team be moving?

    Julian Assange has been residing at the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012, where he sought refuge while facing sexual assault allegations in Sweden.

    In May 2017, the allegations were dropped but the Wikileaks founder would still get arrested if he left the embassy premises — by the UK police for failing to surrender to the court in 2012.

    On January 12 this year Assange was granted Ecuadorian citizenship and subsequently the UK was asked to recognize the whistleblower as a diplomatic agent. Had the British agreed — it would give Assange immunity to finally leave the embassy.

    However, the UK refused the request, meaning he would have to continue his confinement to the Ecuadorian embassy, which has been found "dangerous physically and mentally" and "a clear infringement of his human right to healthcare."

    A potential next move by Assange's legal team and the Ecuadorian authorities could be taking the case to the International Court of Justice.

    Sputnik discussed this possibility and the international law provisions with the Professor of public International Law at the University of Oxford Dr. Dapo Akande.

    Sputnik: Is there a legal basis for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to resolve the dispute between Ecuador and Britain if it comes to it?

    Dr. Dapo Akande: It is possible for Ecuador to take the case to the ICJ because both Ecuador and the UK are parties to a treaty that says in an event of any dispute about the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations — that suit will be resolved by the ICJ in the Hague. It just takes one of the states to submit the case to the court in the Hague.

    If Ecuador goes ahead with filing the case, the court will give the UK the opportunity to respond. The UK might — if they wish — first of all challenge the jurisdiction of the court, in which case the court will try to deal with that matter first. If the UK doesn't do it, then it will just be a case of argument, the actual substance of the case.

    The UK has never even failed to appear in any international proceeding I am aware of. That would be highly unprecedented for the UK. Failure to comply would also be unprecedented by the UK. However, even if the UK refused to take part on the proceedings that doesn't actually stop the proceedings. The proceedings will go ahead whether the UK takes part or not.

    International Court of Justice in The Hague
    © AP Photo/ Peter Dejong
    International Court of Justice in The Hague

    Sputnik: How long can this court case last?

    Dr. Dapo Akande: Like any court case it can take quite a while. It would take a couple of years at least, I would say. It depends on how quickly the parties want to move on resolving it. There is a possibility that Ecuador could try to get what is called at the court 'provisional measures' or 'interim measures.' This is where one side says its right would be harmed irreparably and could try to get the court order something to prevent those rights from being harmed irreparably in the meantime.

    It is quite hard to see how Ecuador could get provisional measures that in the meantime would really assist Assange.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nichollspe
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017

    Sputnik: Did Ecuador have a unilateral right to appoint Assange as a diplomat?

    Dr. Dapo Akande: It is a complicated issue under international law and particularly under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Under the text of that convention states have the right to appoint anybody they want as a diplomat and they don't need the consent of the host state or the receiving state. In this instance they don't need the consent of the UK, except for certain cases.

    One of the cases when they would need consent is when the person is not a national of the state that is appointing him: so if they are not an Ecuadorian national, they would need the consent of the UK. So in this particular case, Ecuador first of all granted Ecuadorian nationality to Julian Assange. This is where the problem arises. Potentially the UK could argue the grant of nationality to Assange by Ecuador was an abuse of rights. In other words, Ecuador did it specifically and only to avoid the rule that says if the person is not your national, you need the consent of the other state. I imagine the UK would argue Ecuador has given nationality to Assange but in reality the UK has the right to reject that right because of the abuse.

    READ MORE: UK Has No Jurisdiction Over Assange Diplomatic Status — Ex-Ambassador

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017

    Sputnik: What is your view on the most likely outcome in the case of Julian Assange's stay at the Ecuadorian embassy?

    Dr. Dapo Akande: It remains to be seen how much of an appetite the government of Ecuador has to continue to host him in the embassy. I think there have already been some signs the new president is maybe not as receptive as the old government was. I really don't know how much political effort they want to put into continuing to have him in the embassy.

    It requires the government of Ecuador to be prepared to do this and to be prepared to get into a dispute with the UK and potentially take the case to the ICJ — those are not easy decisions. They are already in a disputable position over housing Assange in the embassy. Filing a case in the ICJ is something that takes the dispute to another level. The government of Ecuador have to make their own political calculation on whether they actually want to do this.

    Then Ecuadorean presidential candidate Lenin Moreno (C) gives a speech alongside the then Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa (2nd R) and his wife Rocio Gonzalez (L) during a national election day in a hotel, in Quito, April 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
    Then Ecuadorean presidential candidate Lenin Moreno (C) gives a speech alongside the then Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa (2nd R) and his wife Rocio Gonzalez (L) during a national election day in a hotel, in Quito, April 2, 2017.

    Sputnik: Do you see any legal loopholes that could be utilized by Assange's legal team to resolve the current impasse?

    Dr. Dapo Akande: Not that I can think of. This latest move is actually an excellent move. I think it was a brilliant idea by the team to try and find a way. I don't know whether it will be successful but it is about the best way of trying to advance his case and cause. But it is not completely certain.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article are those of Dr. Dapo Akande and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Until Julian Assange is Free None of Us Are
    London Court to Hear Application From Julian Assange to Drop Arrest Warrant
    Doctors Raise Alarm Over Assange’s Health After Years of Confinement
    Assange a 'Problem' That Created 'More Than a Nuisance' - Ecuador President
    Tags:
    court case, nationality, embassy, international law, diplomat, International Court of Justice, Julian Assange, United Kingdom, Ecuador, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok